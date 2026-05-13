The late Alexx Ekubo, whose vibrant career in Nollywood spanned over a decade, is being mourned by fans and colleagues worldwide.

The late Alexx Ekubo, whose vibrant career in Nollywood spanned over a decade, is being mourned by fans and colleagues worldwide.

7 things to know about Metastatic Kidney Cancer after Alexx Ekubo’s death

Here's all you need to know about metastatic kidney cancer: the symptoms to watch for and why early detection is vital.

SUMMARY

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Alexx Ekubo passed away following a private battle with Stage 4 (metastatic) kidney cancer.

'Metastatic cancer' refers to a disease that has spread from the primary organ (kidney) to distant parts of the body.

Often symptomless in early stages, it is known as a "silent killer" until it reaches advanced levels.

Regular check-ups and abdominal ultrasounds are key to catching the disease early.

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The Nigerian entertainment industry was thrown into a state of shock this week following the reported death of Nollywood icon Alexx Ekubo at the age of 40.

While fans have spent the last 24 hours pouring out tributes, an official family statement confirmed that the "Johnny" star died at Evercare Hospital following a "brief but courageous battle" with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

As the nation mourns, thousands are taking to the internet to understand the illness that took one of Nollywood’s most vibrant faces so suddenly. Here is what you need to know about metastatic kidney cancer.

1. What is advanced metastatic kidney cancer?

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A medical illustration showing the location of the kidneys in the human torso and a detailed cross-section of a kidney identifying the cortex, medulla, and renal pelvis.

In plain terms, "metastatic" means the cancer has reached Stage 4. According to the American Cancer Society, this means the disease did not stay in the kidney where it began.

Instead, cancer cells broke away and travelled through the blood or lymph system to form new tumours in other parts of the body, most commonly the lungs, bones, or brain.

"Advanced" implies that by the time it was diagnosed, the spread was significant, making it much harder to treat or eradicate.

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2. What are the first signs of kidney cancer?

Persistent lower back pain is a common warning sign that should be checked by a medical professional.

One of the reasons this disease is so deadly is that it is often a "silent killer". Many people do not feel sick until the cancer has already spread.

However, Mayo Clinic experts note there are warning signs you should never ignore:

Blood in the urine: It may appear pink, red, or even the colour of cola.

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Persistent side pain: A dull ache in your side or lower back that isn’t caused by an injury.

Unexplained weight loss: Rapidly dropping weight without dieting.

Lump or mass: Feeling a bump in the side or back area.

3. What are the risk factors for kidney cancer?

Smoking remains one of the most significant risk factors for developing various forms of renal cancer.

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Medical experts point to several factors that increase the likelihood of developing Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). Understanding these can help you assess your own risk level.

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure): Chronic high blood pressure is a well-documented risk factor for kidney cancer. In Nigeria, where hypertension is dominant, managing your numbers is a critical preventive step.

Smoking: Tobacco use significantly increases risk. According to the American Cancer Society , the risk is linked to how much you smoke, but it does decrease over time once you quit.

Obesity: Carrying excess body weight can cause hormonal changes that increase the risk of several cancers, including kidney cancer.

Gender and Age: Men are twice as likely as women to develop kidney cancer. While it usually affects those over 60, aggressive forms can appear in younger adults.

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Family History and Genetics: Rare genetic conditions like Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome can cause tumours to grow at a much younger age. If you have a close relative who had kidney cancer, your risk may be doubled.

4. How quickly does metastatic kidney cancer spread?

The speed of spread varies from person to person.

While some kidney cancers grow slowly over years, others, especially in younger patients, can be highly aggressive and spread within months.

Because the kidneys are deep inside the body, tumours can grow quite large before they are ever felt.

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ALSO READ: 5 fruits you should be eating to improve your kidney health

5. Can a 40-year-old get kidney cancer?

Yes, a 40-year-old can get kidney cancer.

While it is rare, with the average age of diagnosis in men being around 65, approximately 10% of all kidney cancers occur in people younger than 45.

Alexx Ekubo’s passing is a sobering reminder that it can strike much earlier.

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Factors like high blood pressure, smoking, and family history can increase risk, but they can also affect healthy individuals without warning.

READ NEXT: Hidden ingredients in energy drinks that are harming your kidneys

When it occurs in younger adults, it is often more aggressive, requiring immediate and intensive intervention.

6. Is metastatic kidney cancer curable?

Advanced metastatic cancer often requires intensive hospital management, focusing on immunotherapy and pain relief to improve quality of life.

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When cancer reaches Stage 4 (metastatic), it is generally considered difficult to "cure" in the traditional sense.

Instead, doctors focus on management, using immunotherapy, targeted drug therapy, or radiation to shrink tumours and extend life.

The focus often shifts to quality of life and managing complications, which can escalate quickly.

7. What is the survival rate of metastatic kidney cancer?

Early detection is critical.

The five-year survival rate for kidney cancer is 93% when caught early.

This figure decreases to 76% if the cancer reaches nearby tissues and drops significantly to 15% once it spreads to distant organs.

The takeaway

Alexx Ekubo lived his life in the spotlight, but he fought his final battle with "remarkable strength and unwavering faith".