Why Nollywood star Adunni Ade kept her daughter hidden for two years

Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has revealed that she welcomed a daughter with her longtime partner, sharing the news publicly for the first time on her birthday.

A Birthday Surprise: Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade marked her birthday by revealing, for the first time, that she had welcomed a daughter, affectionately named Baby Sal, with her long-term partner.

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A Guarded Sanctuary: The couple intentionally kept their daughter out of the public eye for over two years, with Adunni citing a desire to protect her family's peace, celebrate an answered prayer, and navigate private struggles away from the glare of social media.

Dispelling the Rumours: Adunni used the announcement to firmly shut down online speculation and single-mother stereotypes, clarifying that her decade-long relationship did not involve breaking up anyone else's home for the sake of digital "clicks."

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, the actress disclosed that she and her partner had kept the child away from the public eye for over two years, choosing to deliberately protect their family’s privacy. \According to Adunni, the journey was marked by personal challenges and silent battles that tested her strength, but she remained entirely focused on enjoying the blessing away from public scrutiny.

She wrote: “We chose privacy. Not because we owed anyone secrecy but because peace is priceless, and not everything good needs an audience. We wanted to enjoy our blessing.”

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The actress also directly addressed ongoing speculation regarding her personal life, stressing that her relationship did not involve breaking up any home.

“Not every single mother fits your assumptions. Not every story is a scandal. Not every blessing comes with drama attached. God gave me mine. Fully. Peacefully. Intentionally. Not ‘another woman’s man’ all in the name of clicks,” she stated.

Adunni described the birth of their daughter as an answered prayer, revealing that the couple’s quiet journey together has spanned almost a decade.

“Almighty blessed us with our first child together. Our baby girl, our answered prayer, my evidence that God still writes beautiful stories in His own time,” she added.

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Expressing deep gratitude to her supporters, the actress thanked those who had offered genuine love and prayers over the years, whilst praying for others to receive their own distinct blessings.

Actress Adunni Ade announced the birth of her daughter

Prior to the announcement, Adunni was publicly known only as the mother of two sons, D’marion and Ayden, whom she frequently features across her social media pages. She has often spoken openly about raising them as a single mother and maintaining an incredibly close relationship with them.

Born in Queens, New York, to a Nigerian father and a German-Irish mother, Adunni relocated to Nigeria in 2011 and subsequently built a highly successful acting career in Nollywood. She has starred in several prominent English and Yoruba-language films, including It’s Her Day, Soólè, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

This latest revelation means Adunni is now publicly recognised as a mother of three, with Baby Sal serving as the newest addition to a family she has largely kept out of the celebrity spotlight.

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