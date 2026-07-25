Teni rocks Delta traditional attire as Soso Soberekon's groomsman

Singer Teniola Apata rocks Delta traditional attire with other groomsmen at Soso Soberekon's wedding

Singer Teniola Apata rocks Delta traditional attire with other groomsmen at Soso Soberekon's wedding

Popular Afrobeats singer Teniola Apata has joined the groom's squad for the wedding of entertainment executive and businessman Soso Soberekon and his bride.

Popular singer Teniola Apata participated in Soso Soberekon's wedding festivities as a member of the groom's squad

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Teni brought the energy to the celebration while hyping up the rest of the squad with a bell

The wedding, dubbed #Sobeau2026, has generated social media buzz, with various entertainers, including actress Ini Edo, traveling to Warri to celebrate the occasion.

A series of videos shared on the singer's Instagram captured the moment she linked up with Soso's friends and other members of the groom's squad ahead of the ceremony.

Teni stepped out in a traditional Delta outfit in peach, typically worn by men. She paired it with a cap and stylish sunglasses.

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Singer Teni rocks Delta traditional attire at wedding

One of the videos captured the singer's excitement as she declared, "I'm a groomsman."

In another clip, Teni was seen ringing a bell and firing up the energy of the rest of the squad.

The buzz surrounding Soso Soberekon's wedding has continued to grow, with fans closely following every update from the celebrations.

Ahead of the ceremony, several entertainers shared snippets of their trip to Warri, revealing they flew in on a private jet for the wedding.

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In a video recorded before her departure, actress Ini Edo said, "Yo, this weekend is about to be lit. Warri, are you ready? It's #Sobeau2026. We're ready to take Warri by storm. Soso is off the market!"