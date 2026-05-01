The Moment She Said 'My Husband': Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington share the surprising turning point in their decade-long love story

The Moment She Said 'My Husband': Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington share the surprising turning point in their decade-long love story

"Adesua was the one who actually asked me to be her husband" - Banky W

Banky W reveals that his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, made the first move in their love story, sharing how their relationship grew from friendship to a strong 10-year marriage.

Banky W says Adesua kept him in the friend zone for over a year despite his interest.

He stopped pushing and focused on prayer before things changed.

Adesua eventually called him “my husband,” which sparked their relationship.

The couple say their 10-year marriage remains strong, built on love, faith, and simple affection.

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Nigerian singer, actor and politician Banky W has opened up about how his relationship with wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, really started, and it turns out she made the move that changed everything.

Speaking during a recent sit-down with Teju Babyface, the couple shared a more personal side of their love story, giving fans a glimpse into how things evolved behind the scenes.

Banky W explained that while he was interested in Adesua early on, things didn’t go as planned at first. According to him, she kept him firmly in the “friend zone” for quite a while, despite his efforts to take things further.

Banky W revealed that he spent over a year in the "friend zone" before Adesua made the move that changed their lives

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Rather than keep pushing, he said he decided to step back and focus on his faith.

“Adesua was actually the one who asked me to be her husband. She kept me in the friend zone for a long time, so I stopped pushing and simply prayed to God to touch her heart. After a year and a few months, she finally called me ‘my husband’, and that’s it”, he said.

That unexpected moment, he revealed, marked the turning point that led to their relationship becoming something more serious, and eventually marriage.

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On her part, Adesua spoke about how their bond has grown stronger over time. The actress noted that even after a decade together, their connection hasn’t faded.

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Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington share the intimate details of their relationship's evolution during a sit-down with Teju Babyface

“We’ve been married for 10 years and we still hold each others hands all the time, we sleep together with our feet’s touching each other. I didn’t want to marry an artiste, a pastor and a politician but God gave me all three”, she said.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 after gaining attention with their roles in the Nollywood hit The Wedding Party, are often seen as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity marriages.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi have two children. They welcomed their first son, Hazaiah Wellington, in early 2021, and later announced the arrival of their second son, Zekiah, in October 2025.

Ten years into their journey, Adesua notes that their physical and emotional connection remains as strong as the day they started

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Over the years, Banky W has balanced life as a musician, pastor, and politician, while Adesua has continued to build her career in film and television, making their relationship one that blends faith, entertainment and public service.