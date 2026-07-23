Tiwa Savage throws Arsenal-themed party for son's 11th birthday

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage celebrated her son Jamil's 11th birthday with a lively Arsenal-themed party for the young football fan.

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage celebrated her son Jamil's 11th birthday with an Arsenal-themed party

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In an emotional birthday tribute, Tiwa Savage expressed that raising her son has deepened her understanding of God’s love,

Tiwa emphasised her commitment to raising him to be a respectful and kind individual.

The clips captured heartwarming moments from the football-themed celebration. In one video, Jamil and his friends shouted, "Ronaldo is the best," as they posed for a group photo. Another showed the birthday boy being serenaded with a birthday song by his mother and friends.

Alongside the videos, Tiwa Savage penned a heartfelt message to her son, whom she fondly calls JamJam. Reflecting on motherhood, the singer said raising Jamil has taught her more about God's unconditional love than she ever imagined.

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The singer also penned an emotional tribute to the birthday boy. In her post, Tiwa opened up about how motherhood has shifted her spiritual perspective

"Guys being mama jam jam has taught me more about God’s love than I ever imagined. The way I worry about him, celebrate him, protect him, forgive him, believe in him … the way I’d give anything (even my own life) for him. It made me stop and think … this sounds so familiar.

"Because if I can love my son this deeply as an imperfect human being, how much more does our perfect Heavenly Father love us?"

"Maybe that’s why God calls us His children. Every hug, every prayer, every sacrifice, every moment of unconditional love I feel for Jamil is just a tiny reflection of the love God has always had for us."

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"Happy 11th birthday to my greatest blessing, my answered prayer, my best friend. Watching you grow is one of the greatest privileges of my life."

"I love you more than words will ever be able to say. And even that love is only a glimpse of how much God loves you, JamJam"