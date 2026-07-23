Actress Ngozi Nwosu appeals for help as she battles health crisis, needs ₦30m for three surgeries
Ngozi Nwosu says she has been hospitalised for three weeks
The veteran actress says she needs three life-saving surgeries costing ₦30 million
She appealed to fans and loved ones to support her treatment through her management
The actress shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, revealing that she has been hospitalised for the past three weeks. According to her, speaking publicly about her condition was a difficult decision, but she could no longer remain silent as she urgently needs three life saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.
"My people, my fans and my family. I know you have not seen me in circulation for some time. I’ve been hospitalised now for three weeks.
"Pls, the thing has gone beyond my control. I need your help. Don’t let me die. I know that you people never forsake me, and I know that God will always see me through. But I am begging you my fans and family, don’t let me down."
Nwosu also revealed the physical pain she has been enduring, adding that anyone willing to support her treatment should reach out to her management.
"I am going through a lot of pain. I have like three surgeries to go through.
"If there is anything you want to do for me, pls contact my management; they will be there. Thank you, God bless you. My sickness will never be anybody’s portion."
In the caption accompanying the post, the actress reiterated her appeal, asking fans to share her message and contribute towards her treatment.
"Please don't scroll past. Share this post and support if you can. God bless you, and may you and yours never experience this affliction.
"Please contact my legal representative/management for more details.
"Total amount needed for all surgeries is: N30,000,000."
Nwosu is one of Nollywood's celebrated veteran actresses, with a career spanning decades. She is widely recognised for her memorable performances in films and television productions.