Cheapest MTN, Airtel, and Glo AWOOF data codes 2026: See the full list

Dialing the secret *121# and *312# codes is the fastest way to unlock Awoof data in 2026

Dialing the secret *121# and *312# codes is the fastest way to unlock Awoof data in 2026

Use these secret codes for cheap data subscriptions. You could get 10GB at ₦2,000!

Data is life, but in 2026, the cost of staying online in Nigeria has started to choke everyone.

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Nigeria is currently seeing a massive surge in data usage, with over 4 billion gigabytes consumed in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

While the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) works to improve service standards, costs remain high.

This has led savvy users to abandon the basic *312# menus in favour of "hidden" USSD codes that provide much better value for money.

Finding these "Awoof" deals often requires a bit of digging into loyalty programs, migration-specific offers, and special location-based promotions.

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Here is the breakdown of the cheapest data codes for MTN, Airtel, and Glo in 2026.

1. MTN

Dialling the secret *121# and *312# codes is the fastest way to unlock Awoof NTN data in 2026.

Gone are the days when you could just find the best MTN deals on the standard *312# menu.

In 2026, it’s all about MTN’s AI system, which watches how you use your data and serves up custom deals just for your SIM.

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Check out the "MTN4ME" Menu (*121#): This is basically your best-kept secret for data. Since it’s personalised, you’ll often see amazing offers like 10GB for ₦2,000 or even 1.5GB for just ₦300.

Try the "Just4U" Offer: If you dial *312# and head to "Special Offers", you’ll usually find prices that beat the standard monthly plans any day.

Pulse Nightlife (*406#): If you are a heavy downloader, migrate to MTN Pulse by dialling *406#. You then gain access to the 250MB for ₦25 or 500MB for ₦50 night bundles (11 PM – 6 AM).

The Binge Codes: For heavy downloads, dial *312*1*8# to access the 2-day Binge plans (e.g., 3.2GB for ₦1,000).

Check Balance: *323#

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2. Airtel

Dialling the secret *312*562# and *312# codes is the fastest way to unlock Awoof Airtel data in 2026.

Airtel's 2026 strategy relies on location-based discounting. If you are in a specific city or campus, your data can be 50% cheaper.

The "My Area" Offer (*312*562#): This is a hidden gem. It checks your current location and offers heavily discounted bundles like 3.2GB for ₦500 (7 days) or 20GB for ₦3,000 (30 days).

SmartTrybe Night Life: Dial *412# to migrate to SmartTrybe. This is mandatory for students. Once on SmartTrybe, you get ₦25 for a 250MB night plan (valid 12 am – 5 am).

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The "Winback" Offer: If you haven’t used your Airtel SIM for 30 days, dial *312#. You might see "Winback" offers like 1GB for ₦200 or 4GB for ₦1,000.

The Smallie Special: For those on a tight budget, dial *312# and look for the "Social" or "Smallie" bundles, which still offer tiny chunks of data for as low as ₦50.

Check Balance: *323#.

3. Glo (Globacom)

Dialling the secret *312*183# and *312# codes are the fastest ways to unlock Awoof Glo data in 2026.

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Glo remains the leader in gigabyte volume. While their speeds vary, their "Always On" plans are the most stable way to stay connected in 2026.

The "Always On" Codes: These plans don't expire in the traditional sense; they keep you connected even after your main volume is exhausted. Dial *312*183# to get 6.1GB for ₦2,000 or *312*184# to get 15GB for ₦3,500.

The YouTube Bundle Hack: Dial *312# and navigate to "Social Bundles". You can get massive YouTube-only data for as low as ₦500, which is great if you spend most of your time on video content.

The "Mega Data" Secret: For those who use laptops or share data with family, Glo's Mega plans (accessed via *312#) offer the best bulk value in Nigeria, such as 100GB for ₦20,000.

Check Balance: *323#.

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The New Unified Code: Glo has fully transitioned to the NCC-mandated *312# for all data activities.

Note: Most of these "Awoof" codes require you to have a positive airtime balance before dialling. Always check your eligibility via the "Special Offers" tab on the main menu first.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Why doesn't the "Secret Code" work for my SIM?

Most cheap data codes are eligibility-based. Telecoms use "churn management" to offer lower prices to users they think might leave the network.

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If a code like *312*562# doesn't work, try "waking up" your SIM by recharging ₦100 or using a standard small bundle first.

2. Is 5G data more expensive than 4G?

Not at all! Because 5G is so much faster, it often defaults to high-quality 4K streaming instead of 720p, which burns through your data way quicker.

If you’re looking to stretch your data, it’s a good idea to switch back to 4G in your settings.

3. Why is my data finishing so fast in 2026?

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The main reason here is high-definition (HD) auto-play on TikTok and Instagram, as mentioned in the latest article on Pulse Nigeria.

Want to save 30% instantly? Just turn off "Background Data" in your phone settings.

Read More: Why data is so expensive in Nigeria right now and why it finishes so fast

4. Are these codes legal?

Yes. These are official "promotional" codes provided by telcos to reward loyal customers or attract low-spending users. They are fully compliant with NCC guidelines.

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5. Can I use these codes on a 5G router?

Yes, as long as the SIM card is eligible for the offer. However, 5G speeds will exhaust small bundles (like the ₦300 offers) in minutes if you are downloading large files.