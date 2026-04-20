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7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 16:40 - 20 April 2026
7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans
7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans
MTN has suspended airtime borrowing in Nigeria. Here are 7 smart, practical alternatives to stay connected without XtraTime.
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With MTN Nigeria and Airtel suspending XtraTime and data loans, many Nigerians are suddenly stuck.

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There is no emergency airtime or quick data top-up.

While that is sad, you still have options. You just need to switch strategy.

1. Use cheap data bundles

alternatives-to-borrow-credit-nigeria
A young woman hunched over her phone
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Instead of waiting till you’re broke, start using:

  • Daily data plans

  • Social bundles (WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok)

  • Night plans

They cost way less and help you stay online even with little money.

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If you’re comparing networks for better value, check this: MTN vs Airtel 5G Routers: Which is Better? 

2. Switch to "Pay-As-You-Go"

alternatives-to-borrow-credit-nigeria
A lady holding a phone

Most people rely on borrowing because their data suddenly finished, and they didn’t plan around it.

Instead of borrowing, you could: 

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  • Recharge small amounts more frequently

  • Budget airtime like transport money

Track how fast you burn data. You may want to cut-out or reduce how often you use data-heavy apps like TikTok, Netflix, and IG.

It sounds hard, but it removes the need to borrow entirely.

Read Also: Here's How To Convert Airtime To Cash On All Networks

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3. Take advantage of bonus airtime & data offers

Telecom networks (including Airtel Nigeria and Globacom) regularly give:

  • Recharge bonuses

  • Double data deals

  • Cheap weekly deals

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These can actually replace borrowed credit if you pay attention.

Read Next: MTN vs Airtel Call Rates in 2025: Which Network Is Cheaper for Voice Calls?

4. Use banking apps with quick recharge options

Bank apps like Opay and Palmpay let you:

  • Buy airtime instantly

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  • Set auto-recharge

  • Sometimes earn cashback

This removes the “I don’t have time to recharge” excuse.

5. Ask for airtime and data transfer instead

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Ask for airtime and data transfer instead

Old-school, but still effective.

If you’re stuck, ask a friend or family member to transfer airtime or data to you. You may choose to repay them. 

Read also: How to Share & Gift Data on MTN, Airtel, and Glo: Step-by-Step Guide 

Use Wi-Fi more intentionally

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A woman at a cafe, smiling and laughing while looking at her phone and drinking a dark soda through a straw.

This is one of the smartest shifts you can make.

Start relying more on:

  • Office Wi-Fi

  • School networks

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  • Cafés and public hotspots

Download heavy content (videos, updates) while on Wi-Fi, then use mobile data lightly.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Cafes in Lagos with Free Wi-Fi for Remote Workers 

Keep a “data emergency fund”

This one works surprisingly well. Once you get your salary, set aside a certain amount for airtime and data, especially if your work requires you to stay online. 

Losing “borrow credit” feels inconvenient, but it might actually force a smarter way of managing your airtime and data and save you from the shackles of debt.

And in the long run, that’s a win.

Read Next: The Best Night Data Plans Across All Networks in Nigeria 

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