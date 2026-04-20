7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans
With MTN Nigeria and Airtel suspending XtraTime and data loans, many Nigerians are suddenly stuck.
While that is sad, you still have options. You just need to switch strategy.
1. Use cheap data bundles
Instead of waiting till you’re broke, start using:
Daily data plans
Social bundles (WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok)
Night plans
They cost way less and help you stay online even with little money.
If you’re comparing networks for better value, check this: MTN vs Airtel 5G Routers: Which is Better?
2. Switch to "Pay-As-You-Go"
Most people rely on borrowing because their data suddenly finished, and they didn’t plan around it.
Instead of borrowing, you could:
Recharge small amounts more frequently
Budget airtime like transport money
Track how fast you burn data. You may want to cut-out or reduce how often you use data-heavy apps like TikTok, Netflix, and IG.
It sounds hard, but it removes the need to borrow entirely.
3. Take advantage of bonus airtime & data offers
Telecom networks (including Airtel Nigeria and Globacom) regularly give:
Recharge bonuses
Double data deals
Cheap weekly deals
These can actually replace borrowed credit if you pay attention.
4. Use banking apps with quick recharge options
Bank apps like Opay and Palmpay let you:
Buy airtime instantly
Set auto-recharge
Sometimes earn cashback
This removes the “I don’t have time to recharge” excuse.
5. Ask for airtime and data transfer instead
Ask for airtime and data transfer instead
Old-school, but still effective.
If you’re stuck, ask a friend or family member to transfer airtime or data to you. You may choose to repay them.
Use Wi-Fi more intentionally
This is one of the smartest shifts you can make.
Start relying more on:
Office Wi-Fi
School networks
Cafés and public hotspots
Download heavy content (videos, updates) while on Wi-Fi, then use mobile data lightly.
Keep a “data emergency fund”
This one works surprisingly well. Once you get your salary, set aside a certain amount for airtime and data, especially if your work requires you to stay online.
Losing “borrow credit” feels inconvenient, but it might actually force a smarter way of managing your airtime and data and save you from the shackles of debt.
And in the long run, that’s a win.
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