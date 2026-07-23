UK's new Prime Minister recreates Bus Aunty Bemi's signature videos to announce £2 bus fares

Bemi has appeared alongside the UK's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, in a video announcing a £2 bus fare cap set to benefit millions of commuters across England.

Nigerian-born creator Bus Aunty Bemi featured in a video with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announcing a new £2 bus fare cap.

Burnham recreated her signature bus-side filming style before revealing the policy and joking that he was "stealing" her job.

The nationwide fare cap is expected to lower travel costs for millions of commuters across England from January 2027.

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Nigerian-born content creator Bemi Orojuogun, popularly known online as "Bus Aunty," has met the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, as he announced a nationwide cut to bus fares across England.

Orojuogun, a mental health nurse who has lived in the UK for over three decades, has built a large online following through videos filmed beside London's red double-decker buses. Her content has earned her collaborations with major brands including Burberry, Ikea, H&M and Maybelline.

Bemi Orojuogun, "Bus Aunty," for Burberry

On Wednesday, July 22, Burnham featured Orojuogun in a video announcing that single bus fares across England, outside London, would be capped at £2 starting January 1, 2027. The new cap will remain in place until the end of that year, replacing the current £3 limit set to run until March 2027.

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In the video, Burnham copied Orojuogun's signature filming style, holding up his phone with a bus passing behind him. He explained that many people had previously doubted it was possible to lower bus fares, pointing to his earlier success introducing a similar £2 cap while serving as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

He then introduced Orojuogun as a special guest to help announce the policy. Reacting with humour, she told him, "Oh, Prime Minister, you're stealing my job!" Burnham laughed and responded by calling the policy "endorsed by Bus Aunty herself."

Popular UK/Nigerian Bus Aunty, Bemi Orojuogun meets new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to Bath, where he annonced a £2 cap on single bus fares across England…. Omoh, whatever you’re doing, keep on doing it o 🥹❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/PkUFz7poYy — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 22, 2026

Orojuogun welcomed the announcement, calling it a fantastic idea and thanking the Prime Minister directly. She later shared the same video on her own page, describing the fare cap as "very good news" for commuters.

Burnham, who officially became Prime Minister on July 20 after succeeding Keir Starmer, has said the reduced fare cap is designed to ease the burden of rising living costs, particularly for passengers on rural and coastal routes, where some single journeys currently cost more than £10 without the cap in place.

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Here’s she doing her popular selfie bus demonstration with the new prime minister after lowering the fares of the buses for UK residents 😍 ✨ 🚌 https://t.co/KPbk3i5WrZ pic.twitter.com/cZoNrqnqJx — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 22, 2026

The government says the new cap could reduce some fares by as much as a third, benefiting millions of daily commuters across England.