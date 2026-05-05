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8 best unlimited data plans in Nigeria (2026): Prices, limits & best plans compared

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 20:50 - 05 May 2026
Finding the perfect unlimited data plan ensures your productivity never hits a wall, whether you're job hunting or managing global clients.
Stop overpaying for data. Compare 2026's best unlimited internet plans from MTN, Airtel, Starlink, and FibreOne. Includes the latest price hikes and FUP limits.
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SUMMARY

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  • Real unlimited data plans without a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) are primarily offered by fibre optic providers like FibreOne

  • Mobile network "unlimited" plans from providers such as MTN and Spectranet are typically volume-capped by an FUP, resulting in speed reductions or "daily drops" once a threshold is reached.

  • The best plan for raw speed is Starlink (₦57,000/month for 150Mbps+), while FibreOne is the top choice for heavy users.

In 2026, the demand for high-speed internet in Nigeria has hit an all-time high. 

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With the nationwide expansion of 5G and the rise of remote "tech-nomad" roles, a standard 10GB bundle barely lasts a weekend.

If you are looking for a plan that doesn't break halfway through a Netflix binge or during an important global interview, you need an unlimited solution. 

RELATED: Why data is so expensive in Nigeria right now and why it finishes so fast

Best unlimited data plans in Nigeria (2026)

1. Starlink

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Starlink satellite dish kit with router and cables in the original Starlink box, showing the premium satellite internet hardware available in Nigeria
Elon Musk’s Starlink offers premium, high-speed satellite internet across Nigeria for a monthly subscription of ₦38,000

If you want premium speed anywhere in Nigeria, from the city of Lagos to a remote village in Damaturu, Elon Musk’s Starlink is the real deal.

While local providers struggle with cable cuts or tower congestion, Starlink’s satellite constellation ensures you stay connected with speeds often exceeding 150Mbps.

Pricing

  • Monthly Subscription: ~₦38,000 (Standard Residential).

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  • Hardware Cost: ~₦590,000 (One-time equipment fee).

Best For: Remote workers, gamers, and elite home offices where downtime is not an option.

2. Spectranet Nigeria

Spectranet offers a variety of high-cap "unlimited" plans, such as the Diamond and Platinum tiers, for urban home users.
Spectranet offers a variety of high-cap "unlimited" plans, such as the Diamond and Platinum tiers, for urban home users.

Spectranet remains a household name for wireless broadband, though its plans are strictly FUP-based.

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Pricing

  • Diamond Plan: ₦30,000 (200GB FUP, then 1Mbps).

  • Platinum Plan: ₦35,000 (325GB FUP, then 1Mbps).

  • BigData Plan: ₦45,000 (400GB FUP).

  • MegaData Plan: ₦60,000 (550GB FUP).

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Best For: Urban home users who need stable speeds for general browsing.

Hardware Cost: ~₦440,000 – ₦590,000, depending on the retailer.

3. FibreOne Internet

A FibreOne broadband router with two antennas placed on a wooden table in a modern kitchen, representing fibre optic home internet in Nigeria.
FibreOne provides some of the most affordable truly unlimited fibre plans in Lagos and Abuja, starting at ₦17,604 per month

Fibre remains the closest thing to "real" unlimited internet in Nigeria with affordable pricing. It is currently the top choice for residents in Lagos and Abuja. 

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Pricing 

  • SmartHome (Entry): ₦17,604/month (Truly Unlimited).

  • SmartHome Lite: ₦28,706/month.

  • SmartHome Plus: ₦44,003/month (Best for 12+ devices).

  • Installation: Starts at ~₦77,250.

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Best For: Power users, gamers, businesses and large households.

4. Smile Communications

A black Smile 4G LTE SMiFi mobile hotspot device showing a 42GB data balance on the small digital screen.
For portable unlimited internet, the Smile 4G LTE SMiFi provides a reliable connection for those on the move.

Smile has re-entered the conversation in 2026 with more aggressive "True Unlimited" offerings.

Pricing

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  • Smile MaxiLite: ₦15,000/month - 60GB.

  • Smile Maxi Essential: ₦27,700/month – 150GB

  • Smile Maxi Home: ₦38,500/month – 220 GB.

  • Smile Maxi Office: 45,000 - 300GB

  • Smile Maxi Flux: 61,500 – True unlimited non-stop data.

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Best For: Users who prefer speed-based caps over volume-based caps.

5. Tizeti (Wifi.com.ng)

Tizeti remains a fan favourite for budget-conscious heavy users, with residential unlimited plans starting as low as ₦17,500.
Tizeti remains a fan favourite for budget-conscious heavy users, with residential unlimited plans starting as low as ₦17,500.

Despite price adjustments, Tizeti is still the champion of budget-friendly unlimited data in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo.

Pricing

  • Residential Unlimited: ₦17,500-₦22,500/month.

  • Residential pro: ₦105,000-135,000 for 6 months

  • Residential yearly: ₦210,000-₦270,000/year

  • One-time setup: 150,000

Best For: Budget-conscious heavy users and small offices.

6. MTN Nigeria

A bright yellow MTN 5G Broadband Router with blue LED indicator lights turned on, sitting on a dark surface.
The MTN 5G Router is a top choice for mobile power users, offering massive data caps and blazing fast 5G speeds.

MTN’s "Unlimited" plans are designed for their 5G/4G routers and MiFi devices. They use a system of "daily drops" once you hit your main limit.

You can activate these plans via the myMTN NG App or by dialling *4611#

Pricing

  • Silver Plan (₦30,000): 150GB at full speed. Once exhausted, you get 2GB daily at a lower speed.

  • Ruby Plan (₦45,000): 260GB at full speed, followed by 2GB daily drops.

  • Gold Unlimited (₦40,000): 400GB threshold. After this, your speed is capped at 5Mbps for the rest of the month.

  • Diamond Unlimited (₦65,000): 800GB threshold, then a 5Mbps speed cap.

  • MTN Fibre: Starts at ₦25,000 for 50Mbps.

READ ALSO: "Borrow Me" is back: Here’s how to get MTN & Airtel Airtime loans again

7. Airtel Nigeria

A white Airtel 5G Smart Box router with the 5G logo and blue indicator lights on a desk.
Airtel’s Unlimited 20 plan offers a transparent, speed-capped unlimited experience for ₦30,000 monthly.

Airtel has pivoted toward speed-based unlimited plans, which many users find more transparent than volume caps.

Pricing

  • Unlimited 20 (₦30,000): Truly unlimited data but capped at a maximum speed of 20Mbps.

  • Unlimited 60 (₦50,000): Truly unlimited data capped at 60Mbps.

  • Unlimited Ultra (₦20,000): 100GB at full speed, then 2GB daily for the remainder of the month.

  • Best for: Budget-heavy data users

8. Globacom (Glo)

Known as the "Grandmaster of Data," Glo’s router plans offer massive 1TB thresholds for heavy downloaders.
Known as the "Grandmaster of Data," Glo’s router plans offer massive 1TB thresholds for heavy downloaders.

Glo remains the "Grandmaster of Data" for those who want the largest possible data volume for the lowest price, even if their speeds can be inconsistent.

Pricing

  • Router Unlimited 20k (₦19,999): Offers a massive 110GB 

  • Router Unlimited 30k (₦29,999): 150GB

  • Router Unlimited 50K (49,999): 150GB

  • Router Unlimited 75K (74,999): 150GB

  • Router Unlimited 150K (149,999): 150GB

What is fibre?

If you've heard people raving about FibreOne or ipNX, here is why they are different from a regular MTN or Airtel router:

  • How it works: Unlike mobile networks that send data through the air (radio waves), Fibre Optic internet sends data as pulses of light through thin glass strands.

  • The "Rain" Factor: Fibre is underground. It isn't affected by rain, wind, or electrical interference that usually slows down 4G or 5G signals.

READ ALSO: This is why you experience power outages when it rains  

  • The Catch: You can't move it. A fibre connection is a physical cable drilled into your house. It’s perfect for a home office, but you can't take it to a coffee shop.

Which Nigerian network has the best data plan?

Mobile unlimited plans from providers like MTN and Airtel give you the freedom to work from anywhere, from parks to cafes.
Mobile unlimited plans from providers like MTN and Airtel give you the freedom to work from anywhere, from parks to cafes.

Selecting the best network for you depends on your lifestyle and budget:

  1. For Speed & Global Standards: Starlink is unmatched in terms of raw download speeds and low latency, provided you can afford the steep hardware cost.

  1. For Home/Office Reliability: FibreOne is the top choice for urban residents who need consistent fibre-optic stability.

  1. For Best Value (Budget): Tizeti remains the king of affordable unlimited data at ₦12,500, though their coverage is limited primarily to Lagos and parts of Ogun and Oyo states.

  1. For General Mobile Use: Airtel is currently leading the 5G router space with more transparent speed-based unlimited pricing compared to MTN's volume-based FUP.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is there a "truly" unlimited plan without FUP?

Yes, but strictly on FTTH (fibre) providers like FibreOne or ipNX. Mobile networks like MTN and Airtel nearly always use FUP to manage network congestion.

2. What is the cheapest unlimited plan in 2026?

The FibreOne SmartHome at ₦17,604 is the most cost-effective "true" unlimited entry point. For mobile router users, Tizeti’s ₦22,500 plan is the most affordable wireless option.

Why does my "unlimited" data slow down?

This is due to the Fair Usage Policy. Once you hit your data threshold (e.g., 200GB on Spectranet), the ISP reduces your speed to ensure other users on the tower have enough bandwidth.

READ ALSO: NCC compensation: How to get paid by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile for poor network

Expert Tip: Before buying a 5G router, check your local signal. An "Unlimited 5G" plan is a waste of money if you are in a location that only supports 3G. 

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