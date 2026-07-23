African Marketplace Dubai 2026 returns in October: 6 ways AMP 2026 is opening real doors for African and Caribbean entrepreneurs

African Marketplace (AMP) is set to return for its second edition from October 10–12, 2026

African Marketplace (AMP) is set to return for its second edition from October 10–12, 2026

African Marketplace (AMP) is set to return for its second edition from October 10–12, 2026, at the Conrad Hotel Dubai, following the success of its 2025 debut.

The three-day event will once again bring together some of the finest products, services, creatives, and innovators from Africa and the Caribbean, connecting them with global buyers, investors, policymakers, distributors, and cultural enthusiasts in one of the world's most strategically connected trade capitals.

African Marketplace is a pan-continental trade and cultural platform designed to spotlight Africa's and the Caribbean's finest export-ready brands, SMEs, and innovators, empowering them to scale internationally, unlock investment opportunities, and achieve global relevance. This year's edition will showcase African and Caribbean heritage alongside contemporary innovation across fashion, furniture, art, cuisine, music, technology, wellness, and intellectual capital.

Speaking on the announcement, Ibukun Awosika, Founder of African Marketplace and the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA), said the 2025 edition was proof of concept and that Dubai showed the world excellence in full expression rather than untapped potential. She added that the 2026 edition builds on that foundation with greater scale and sharper commercial focus, and stands as a declaration that Africa and the Caribbean are globally ready and building their own tables.

For entrepreneurs across both regions, AMP Dubai is shaping up to be more than a trade show. It is a launchpad. Here is how AMP Dubai 2026 is opening real doors for African and Caribbean businesses.

1. Direct access to global buyers and investors

AMP Dubai was built to close the gap between export-ready African brands and the international buyers who can scale them. At the inaugural edition, products moved, and deals were made. This October's second edition returns bigger, with a curated pipeline of buyers and investors already lined up to meet exhibitors face to face.

2. A stage built for visibility, not just attendance

Exhibiting means more than a booth. Selected brands get featured in editorial spotlights, interviews, and campaign content distributed across media partners, giving founders exposure well beyond the exhibition floor.

3. New markets, starting with the Caribbean

This year's edition folds the Caribbean fully into the story, opening a fresh trade corridor for African SMEs looking to diversify beyond traditional markets. For entrepreneurs, this means new buyers, new partnerships, and new categories of demand.

4. A global stage for brand storytelling

Every exhibitor carries a story of resilience, innovation, and ambition. AMP Dubai gives that story a platform, connecting founders with investors, trade agencies, and a diaspora audience who influence business decisions across borders.

5. Peer-to-peer networking with Africa's export leaders

AMP brings together some of the continent's finest export-ready brands under one roof. For entrepreneurs, that means direct access to peers, potential collaborators, and hard-won lessons from founders further along the export journey.

6. Momentum that outlasts the three days

With pre-event coverage, on-site media, and post-event features built into the campaign, exhibitors do not just show up for three days in Dubai. They walk away with content, connections, and credibility that carry into the months after.

Through curated exhibitions, business networking, investment conversations, cultural showcases, and strategic partnerships, African Marketplace continues to position itself as a leading platform connecting Afro-Caribbean excellence to global opportunity.

More than an exhibition, AMP Dubai serves as both a commercial gateway and cultural platform, creating meaningful opportunities for trade, investment, collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange on a global scale. As the platform grows year after year, AMP remains committed to building a lasting ecosystem where commerce, culture, innovation, and identity converge.

Exhibitor registration for African Marketplace Dubai 2026 is now open. Businesses, investors, partners, and attendees interested in participating can learn more at www.theafricanmarketplace.org or visit theafricanmarketplace.org/exhibit to apply as an exhibitor.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or partnership proposals, contact info@theafricanmarketplace.org.

About African Marketplace

African Marketplace (AMP) is a pan-African trade and culture platform connecting Africa and the Caribbean to global markets through commerce, creativity, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Hosted annually in Dubai, AMP provides export-ready businesses and entrepreneurs with access to international visibility, investment opportunities, and global networks.