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“I'm happy my music brings confidence to people who don't feel motivated" — Davido

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 17:44 - 23 July 2026
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Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido
Afrobeats superstar Davido has said one of the most fulfilling parts of making music is knowing that his songs inspire confidence in people who struggle with self-worth and motivation.
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  • Davido says he is happy his music inspires confidence in people who lack motivation.

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  • The singer says his song is about embracing one's unique journey and not copying others.

  •  He also reflects on returning to the place where he once had to hide to pursue music.

The singer shared this while speaking in an interview with a music platform, where he broke down the lyrics of his recent song, I Know Who I Be

"I'm just happy that my music is bringing confidence to people who don't have the motivation," he said.

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Explaining the message behind the song, Davido said I Know Who I Be is a reminder that everyone has a unique life journey and should embrace it instead of trying to live someone else's story.

"You can't live my story. You should be confident enough to live your story," he said.

Davido also pointed to what he described as one of the defining qualities of African music, noting that songs from the continent remain danceable regardless of the subject matter.

Speaking about the music video, the singer described it as a full-circle moment that reflects how far he and his team have come.

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"If you look at the video, the full-circle moment was my guys and me in black suits. Some of my friends and I used to sneak out to do music and perform at shows. Now everybody is proud of me. We are standing in the same place we used to hide in, and now we are shooting a whole music video."

Davido has repeatedly spoken about secretly pursuing music despite his father initially opposing his career choice. Over the years, he has revealed how he would sneak out to record songs and perform before eventually winning his father's support as his success grew.

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