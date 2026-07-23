VIDEO: Fire guts electronics section of Justrite supermarket in Lagos

A Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service truck stationed in front of Justrite Superstore on Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, as emergency teams respond to a Thursday morning fire outbreak that gutted the building's electronics section

A Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service truck stationed in front of Justrite Superstore on Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, as emergency teams respond to a Thursday morning fire outbreak that gutted the building's electronics section

Fire broke out at the electronics section of Justrite Superstore in Egbeda, Lagos, on Thursday morning. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says no lives were lost, while a solar inverter system is suspected to have caused the blaze.

Fire gutted the electronics section of Justrite Superstore in Egbeda, Lagos.

No casualties were recorded as firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

A solar inverter system is suspected to have triggered the fire, according to preliminary findings.

The incident happened hours after a gas tanker also caught fire in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fire outbreak on Thursday morning destroyed part of the electronics section of Justrite Superstore in the Egbeda-Akowonjo area of Lagos State, causing panic among residents and shoppers.

A fire has engulfed Justrite Supermarket in Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos, with emergency responders working to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, while authorities have not confirmed any casualties or the full extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/tJNuhjmdU5 — Daily Times Nigeria (@DailyTimesNGR) July 23, 2026

Thankfully, no life was lost in the incident.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) confirmed that the fire happened at the popular supermarket located at No. 116 Akowonjo Road, near Jimoh Bus Stop, Egbeda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Controller General of the LSFRS, Margaret Adeseye, the emergency call came in at about 8:15 a.m., and firefighters from the Abesan and Agege Fire Stations got to the scene by 8:28 a.m.

She said the firefighters moved quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

Firefighters deployed from the Abesan and Agege stations work swiftly to suppress the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining commercial sections within the superstore

"Upon arrival, firefighters swiftly deployed firefighting equipment and commenced coordinated operations to contain the fire, prevent its spread to adjoining sections of the building, and safeguard lives, property, and the environment," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire has since been completely put out, while officials continue recovery and mop-up operations at the scene.

Adeseye also revealed that early findings point to the building's solar inverter system as the likely source of the fire, although investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause.

"The fire has been put out as recovery of the remains is ongoing to bring the mop-up exercise to a wrap.

READ ALSO: Father drags 27-year-old daughter to court for refusing to get married even after earning a degree

Controller General Margaret Adeseye noted that preliminary findings point to the store's solar inverter backup system as the likely source of the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The cause of the fire is suggestive of an alternative power source, the solar inverter system, while no casualty has been recorded," Adeseye said.

The incident is another reminder of the growing concerns around power-related fire outbreaks, especially as many homes and businesses now rely on alternative energy sources due to Nigeria's unstable electricity supply.

Interestingly, the Justrite fire happened only a few hours after another fire incident in Lagos involving a gas-laden tanker along Abaranje Road in Ikotun.