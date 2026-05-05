A frustrated man in Nigeria looking at his smartphone due to expensive data costs.

A frustrated man in Nigeria looking at his smartphone due to expensive data costs.

Why data is so expensive in Nigeria right now and why it finishes so fast

SUMMARY

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Data prices in Nigeria have increased due to rising diesel costs, heavy taxation, and naira devaluation, forcing telecom operators to increase tariffs.

Despite being relatively cheap globally, low purchasing power makes data painfully expensive for everyday Nigerians.

Your data finishes quickly because of background apps, auto-updates, HD streaming, and poor network conditions that increase consumption.

If it feels like your data is disappearing faster than your salary, this article is for you.

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In Nigeria today, a weekly 15GB plan costs as much as ₦6,000, compared to around ₦2,000 not too long ago.

This hike resulted from a tariff adjustment approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which allowed telecom operators to raise prices after years of rising costs.

At the same time, many users complain that even when they buy data, it seems to vanish almost instantly.

So what’s really going on? Simply put, a lot!

Data is expensive for real structural reasons and your phone is also consuming more than ever.

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Why are data prices rising in Nigeria?

Telecom engineers working on a network mast in Nigeria to maintain internet infrastructure.

1. Electricity is the biggest problem

Nigeria’s telecom infrastructure runs largely on diesel-powered generators due to unreliable electricity supply.

According to industry reports, telecom operators spend hundreds of billions of naira annually on diesel, with costs exceeding ₦400 billion in some estimates

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Every call, WhatsApp message, YouTube stream and other mobile activity is supported by telecom towers that require 24/7 electricity.

With ever-increasing diesel prices, operating costs have surged across the industry.

In summary, expensive fuel equals expensive data.

2. Heavy taxation and regulatory costs

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Telecom companies in Nigeria face multiple layers of costs, including:

Federal and state taxes

Local government levies

Spectrum licensing fees

Right-of-way charges

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VAT

Before data even gets to your phone, a significant portion of its cost has already been used up by regulatory and tax obligations.

3. Naira devaluation increased infrastructure costs

Most telecom equipment is imported. From network hardware to fibre infrastructure, servers, batteries and transmission equipment.

With the naira’s depreciation, the cost of acquiring and maintaining this infrastructure has significantly increased

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For years, data prices stayed relatively stable despite these pressures, but that gap eventually became unsustainable.

4. Explosive growth in data consumption

Nigerians are using more data than ever before.

Compared to 5 years ago, more people now rely on:

Streaming platforms (YouTube, TikTok, Netflix)

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Remote work tools

Cloud storage and syncing

At the same time, telecom pricing data shows a clear downward trend across all major networks, confirming industry-wide price increases.

This surge in demand requires more infrastructure, higher-capacity networks and continuous investment

5. Weak purchasing power makes it feel worse

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Globally, Nigeria still ranks among countries with the cheapest data, with an average cost of about $0.39 per GB (~533.78 / GB)

But the issue is that Nigerians earn in naira, and data pricing is influenced by global cost structures.

So while $0.39 per GB may look affordable internationally, it feels expensive locally because income hasn’t kept up with inflation.

Why does your data finish so fast?

Nigerian man confused by why his mobile data finished so fast while using his phone.

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Now to the second frustration: why does data disappear so quickly?

1. Modern apps are data-hungry

Today’s apps like TikTok, Instagram and streaming platforms are designed to consume more data:

You now have HD and 4K video streaming, auto-play features, high-resolution images and background syncing, all of which consumes a high amount of data.

Even casual scrolling can burn through data quickly.

2. Background activity you don’t see

Your phone is constantly using data even when you’re not actively browsing.

This includes:

Background app refresh

Cloud backups

Email syncing

App updates

Location services

These processes can consume significant data daily.

3. Auto-updates drain data

Apps update automatically unless disabled.

Some updates:

Run in the background

Are large in size

Occur frequently

And they can eat into your data plan.

4. Poor network conditions waste data

Weak signals don't just slow your internet but also increase data usage.

Here’s how:

Apps retry failed requests

Videos buffer repeatedly

Downloads restart

This leads to inefficient data usage, meaning you spend more data for the same activity.

5. The real problem is systemic

What’s happening in Nigeria isn’t just about “greedy telcos".

It’s a mix of:

High operating costs (diesel, infrastructure)

Heavy taxation

Currency depreciation

Rapid increase in data demand

Weak consumer purchasing power

At the same time, users expect:

Fast internet

Reliable networks

Nationwide coverage

Balancing these realities is what makes pricing so complex.

Even telecom operators themselves have acknowledged ongoing cost pressures tied to fuel and infrastructure.

Data efficiency checklist (How to make your data last longer)

A lady disabling background data to reduce data cost and consumption.

If your data keeps finishing too fast, here’s a practical 5-step checklist you can start using immediately:

1. Turn off background app refresh

Go to your phone settings and disable background data for non-essential apps.

This stops apps from using data when you’re not using them

2. Disable auto-updates on mobile data

Set app updates to Wi-Fi only. This Prevents large downloads from silently draining your data

3. Reduce streaming quality

Set YouTube, Netflix, and other apps to low or medium quality

4. Turn off cloud backup on mobile data

Limit backups (photos, files) to Wi-Fi to avoid massive background uploads

5. Monitor data usage per app

Check which apps consume the most data and restrict or uninstall unnecessary ones

In all

Data in Nigeria feels expensive because it is expensive relative to income, even if global comparisons say otherwise.

At the same time, your data finishes fast because apps are heavier, phones are always connected, and background usage never stops.

Until power becomes more stable, telecom costs reduce and infrastructure improves, this cycle of rising prices and fast consumption will likely continue.