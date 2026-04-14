7 Places On Earth Where It's Has Never Rained

7 Places On Earth Where It's Has Never Rained

Here are 7 places on Earth where it has never rained: Find out why

Imagine living your whole life without rain. These places exist, and one has never recorded rainfall. Find out why.

Rain is something most of us sometimes pray for on a very hot day and also complain about until we imagine a place where it never falls at all.

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As strange as it sounds, there are places on Earth where rainfall is so rare that some locations have gone decades, or even centuries, without a single drop.

No, these aren’t myths. They’re real, fascinating environments shaped by unique weather patterns.

1. Atacama Desert (Chile)

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A woman stands in the Atacama Desert holding a young child on her shoulders.

If we were handing out a gold medal for the driest spot on the planet, the Atacama Desert would take it home without much of a fight.

It is located along the Pacific coast of Chile and holds the title of the driest non-polar place you can find on Earth.

It is so incredibly parched that some weather stations in the region have literally never recorded a single drop of rain in all their years of operation.

Why is it so dry?

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First, you have the cold Humboldt Currents that cool the air so much that clouds just can’t form.

Then there are the massive Andes Mountains. They act like a giant wall and block moisture from creeping in from the east.

On top of that, constant high atmospheric pressure keeps the skies clear.

2. McMurdo Dry Valleys (Antarctica)

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A desolate, icy landscape in the McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica.

While you might imagine Antarctica as a land of endless snow, the McMurdo Dry Valleys are actually a frozen desert.

It is one of the most extreme environments on the planet with almost zero precipitation; not even snow falls here.

This intense dryness happens because the surrounding mountains act as a massive barrier and block any incoming ice or snow.

Also, incredibly strong winds evaporate what little moisture remains before it can even settle.

Because the conditions are so cold, dry, and alien, scientists actually use the valleys as a Mars simulation site . It is truly one of the closest experiences we have on Earth to visiting another planet.

3. Arica (Chile)

A rugged, mountainous desert landscape in Algeria featuring tall, jagged rock formations and peaks under a blue sky with scattered white clouds

Arica, Chile, has earned the title of the “driest city in the world", mainly because it’s right on the edge of the Atacama Desert.

The rainfall situation is truly extreme. The city typically sees only about 1 mm of rain (or less!) annually.

Leaving a bowl out all year would collect too little rain to wet the bottom.

Residents survive by relying on underground water and capturing it directly from the coastal fog.

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4. Wadi Halfa (Sudan)

Meroë pyramids in Sudan

If you're looking for one of the driest places in all of Africa where people still live, you've found it in Wadi Halfa.

This town is located right near the border with Egypt and deep inside the Sahara Desert and often goes for years without seeing any rain at all.

The combination of being in the middle of the world's largest hot desert and the scorching, extremely high temperatures means that any slight bit of moisture that might appear is quickly evaporated.

5. Iquique (Chile)

A massive sand dune looking down over the coastal city of Iquique, Chile

It's no coincidence that yet another Chilean city, Iquique, has made this list. Its location is sandwiched right between the Pacific Ocean and the incredibly dry Atacama Desert.

This creates the perfect environment for extreme dryness.

Here’s a cool fact about how they survive: instead of rain, Iquique is frequently blanketed by "camanchaca", which is a thick coastal fog that provides the necessary moisture without a single drop of actual rainfall.

6. Luxor (Egypt)

The interior courtyard of an ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor.

Luxor, Egypt, is famous worldwide for its incredible ancient temples and tombs, but it’s also one of the driest cities on the planet.

The weather is consistently hot, sunny, and bone-dry, which is precisely what is needed for keeping those ancient monuments, like the ones in the Valley of the Kings, preserved for centuries.

In fact, rain is such a rare occurrence here that when it does manage to fall, it’s often a major disruption to daily life.

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7. Aoulef (Algeria)

A rugged, mountainous desert landscape in Algeria

Aoulef, Algeria, is a small town in the Saharan desert where rain is practically unheard of.

It’s noteworthy because not only does it get extremely little annual rainfall, but the incredibly high evaporation rates mean that any tiny bit of moisture that happens to appear barely lasts.

It’s hard to imagine life without rain, especially in places like Nigeria, where sudden downpours are part of everyday life.

But across the globe, there are regions where rain is not just rare; it’s practically nonexistent.