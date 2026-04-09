The story of the first-ever car made in Nigeria 29 years ago

Long before Innoson became a household name, a Nigerian engineer built the country’s first indigenous car—the Z-600. This article recounts the story of Ezekiel Izuogu and the challenges that stalled his invention.

Contrary to popular belief, not everything in Nigeria, including cars, has always been imported.

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Long before the recent push for locally assembled vehicles, someone actually built a car right here in Nigeria from scratch.

This was not accomplished in a high-tech factory or with foreign backing, but rather through sheer ingenuity, determination, and limited resources.

So who built Nigeria’s first car, and how did it even happen?

This is the true story of the first-ever car made in Nigeria—a fascinating piece of history that many people don’t know about but definitely should.

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The Forgotten Pioneer – The Izuogu Z-600

Who Was Ezekiel Izuogu?

Ezekiel Izuogu, the man behind the creation of the first Nigerian-made car; the

Unlike Innoson's founder, who worked within a well-funded corporation, Ezekiel Izuogu started building his car as an independent inventor.

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His primary motivation was a firm belief that Nigeria would soon build its own car.

Izuogu believed Nigeria could build its own car from scratch, not assemble imported parts, but actually design and produce a vehicle locally.

Building an automobile from scratch is extremely challenging.

Nigeria at that time was facing numerous infrastructure issues, including a constant shortage of electricity and a lack of modern equipment for manufacturing purposes.

Izuogu viewed each of these problems as a unique challenge to overcome. And he managed to do it.

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The Z-600 Car Created by Ezekiel Izuogu in the 1990s

The 1997 Z-600 created by Ezekiel Izuogu

As a result of his hard work and persistence, Izuogu was able to create the first Nigerian car, the Z-600 model, in the 1997.

This small saloon vehicle could carry up to five passengers at once and was able to move on any road of any quality. It was built with Nigerian conditions in mind.

Key Features of the First Nigerian Car

The 1997 Z-600 created by Ezekiel Izuogu

The maximum speed of the Z-600 was about 140 km/h, and the automobile was fuel-efficient.

Although the car didn't offer a wide range of comfortable options (for example, there was no air conditioning), its price was moderate.

What is particularly remarkable about the Z-600 is that it was manufactured under the conditions of serious restrictions.

Since the inventor couldn't afford advanced machinery, Izuogu and his team had to improvise.

Some components were handmade, and tools were sometimes designed from scratch.

Challenges That Prevented the Development of the First Nigerian Car

Unfortunately, this remarkable invention remained at the prototyping stage because of various obstacles.

Below are several major barriers to the development of the automobile.

Financial, Institutional, and Infrastructure Problems

Each new invention requires financial and infrastructure support as well as certain institutional conditions.

At least partially, these conditions should be provided by the government.

The problem was that Izuogu failed to attract enough investors who would provide financing and ensure a smooth production process.

Thus, his invention remained in the prototyping stage.

The Infamous Factory Raid

Another major issue that led to the failure of the Z-600 automobile was the factory raid that occurred in 2006 .

As a result of the raid, some key components and other valuable materials were lost.

This included moulds, engine parts, and technical documents, which were essentially the blueprint for the entire project.

Imagine working on something for years, only to have the core of your work disappear overnight. That’s exactly what happened.

It was practically impossible to restart the project since many important design elements were stolen.

And just like that, Nigeria’s first indigenous car faded into obscurity.

Rise of Modern Nigerian Car Manufacturing

Innoson CEO, Innocent-Chukwuma beside an Innoson vehicle

As the story of the Z-600 slowly faded, another entrepreneur was building something more sustainable.

Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma didn’t set out to build cars from day one. He started with spare parts.

Growing up in Nnewi, a town known for its strong business and manufacturing culture, Chukwuma saw the problem up close—vehicles and parts were expensive because they were imported.

Instead of trying to solve everything at once, he built his way up. First, motorcycle parts. Then assembly. And gradually, something bigger.

Inside the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) plant located in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria.

By the early 2000s, he had already built a solid motorcycle business , producing more affordable alternatives for Nigerians.

That success gave him the edge he needed: experience, funding, and confidence to step into car manufacturing.

In 2007, he founded Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing. Just two years later, the company rolled out its first set of vehicles.

By 2013, Innoson unveiled multiple models, including sedans and buses, many of which were up to 70% locally produced.

These vehicles were sold, used, and even exported to other African countries .

So, which one is truly the first Nigerian car?

Z-600: First fully indigenous design

Innoson: First commercially successful Nigerian car

Both are significant, just in their own way.

The true story of Nigeria’s first car is a journey filled with ambition, setbacks, and resilience.

From the pioneering Z-600 to the industrial success of Innoson, each chapter represents a step forward.

Dreams don't build cars; humans do. In Nigeria, some individuals believed in alternative methods.