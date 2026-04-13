From ₦5,500 to ₦70,000: Nigeria's minimum wage since 1999
Nigeria's minimum wage has seen a massive increase, rising from just ₦5,500 in 2000 to a historical high of ₦70,000 by 2026.
Despite this substantial nominal growth, wages have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living and inflation.
Minimum wage increases are not typically regular and are triggered by major economic pressures, including rising costs, economic hardship, and nationwide pressure from labour organisations.
In 2000, Nigeria’s minimum wage was just ₦5,500. Fast forward to today, and it stands at ₦70,000, which is the highest in the country’s history.
But despite this massive increase, many Nigerian workers say life has never been more expensive.
₦18,000 in 2011 could cover rent in some cities. Today, ₦70,000 may not last a week.
You might be interested in reading: 10 cheapest states to live in Nigeria according to 2025 statistics
So, what really changed? And how did Nigeria move from ₦5,500 to ₦70,000?
Here’s a simple, clear timeline of every Nigerian minimum wage from 1999 to 2026, according to data from Intelpoint, plus what each increase actually meant for workers.
Nigeria’s minimum wage timeline (1999–2026)
2000: ₦5,500 — The Starting Point
In 1999, Nigeria introduced a minimum wage of ₦5,500, formally implemented in 2000.
At the time, this was seen as a step toward improving workers’ welfare after years of military rule. However, even then, many argued it was barely enough to meet basic needs.
2004: ₦7,500
By 2004, the government increased the minimum wage to ₦7,500.
While the figure reflected rising economic pressure, the increase was relatively modest and quickly overtaken by inflation.
2011: ₦18,000
After years of labour agitation, the minimum wage rose significantly to ₦18,000 in 2011.
This marked one of the largest increases at the time, aimed at enhancing living standards nationwide.
However, implementation varied widely across states, a pattern that still exists today.
Related: ₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers
2019: ₦30,000
In 2019, Nigeria approved a new minimum wage of ₦30,000 after intense negotiations between labour unions and the government.
The process was marked by delays, disagreements, and resistance from several state governments.
Even after approval, many workers didn’t immediately feel the impact.
Read also: ₦70,000 minimum wage crisis boils over as NLC bans indoor May Day celebrations, Orders nationwide protests
2024–2026: ₦70,000 — The biggest increase yet
In 2024, Nigeria approved a new minimum wage of ₦70,000, representing a 133% increase from ₦30,000.
This was due to:
Rising inflation
Economic hardship
Nationwide labour pressure
As of 2026, ₦70,000 remains the official minimum wage.
Quick timeline summary
Year
Minimum Wage
2000
₦5,500
2004
₦7,500
2011
₦18,000
2019
₦30,000
2024–2026
₦70,000
Why is the minimum wage increasing in Nigeria?
Minimum wage adjustments in Nigeria don’t happen regularly. They are usually triggered by major economic pressure.
1. Rising cost of living
As food prices, rent, and transport costs increase, workers push for higher pay. Today, many Nigerians argue that even ₦70,000 is not enough to survive comfortably.
2. Labour Union pressure
Organisations like the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) play a major role in pushing for wage increases through strikes and protests.
3. Political negotiations
Minimum wage decisions often involve long negotiations between:
The federal government
State governments
Labour unions
Before settling on ₦70,000, several figures, including ₦48,000 and ₦60,000, were debated.
Read Also: Before independence: The first Nigerians to earn university degrees abroad and how they shaped a nation
Currently, Nigeria operates a three-year review cycle for minimum wage adjustments. This means the next potential review could happen around 2027.
The country’s minimum wage has increased from ₦5,500 to ₦70,000 over the past two decades.
But for many workers, the real issue isn’t just how much they earn. It’s what that money can actually do.
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