Top 9 strangest plastic surgeries: From permanent eye colour to ‘luck-changing’ palm lines

Weird Cosmetic Procedures People Are Paying For in 2026

Weird Cosmetic Procedures People Are Paying For in 2026

Think you've seen it all? From Cinderella feet to permanent smiles, here are 9 of the strangest cosmetic surgeries trending in 2026.

For many decades, the field of beauty industry practices has always seemed somewhat wild and unpredictable. But today, 2026, it seems even wilder in ways nobody expected.

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We’re no longer just talking about "tweakments" or standard nose jobs. Today, surgeons are performing hyper-niche procedures that sound more like something out of a sci-fi novel than a medical brochure.

If you thought you’d seen it all, here are the strange cosmetic surgeries you likely didn’t know existed.

1. Palm Line Surgery

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Detailed close-up of human palm lines for cosmetic palmistry surgery.

In some parts of the world, our destiny was believed to be written on the palms of our hands. But in countries such as Japan and South Korea, destiny is not left to fate.

Palm Line Surgery involves burning "luck lines" into the skin with the help of an electric scalpel. Patients seek this procedure in the hopes of changing the course of their lives with some modifications to their hands.

Contrary to other surgical procedures, the idea here is not a clean scar but a deliberate jagged cut meant to resemble a natural crease in the skin.

2. Bra-Line Surgery

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A side-by-side comparison of a woman's back. The "Before" image on the left shows significant skin looseness and multiple back rolls. The "After" image on the right shows the same woman with a noticeably smoother, tighter back after a Bra Lift Surgery.

With the huge popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications in 2026, the so-called Bra-Line Surgery became mainstream.

After significant weight loss, the skin on the back can sag or form folds, often called “bra rolls".

During this surgery, an incision is made horizontally at the level where the bra strap would touch the back of the person's body.

Then, a belt of excess skin is surgically removed, giving the patient's torso an even appearance.

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Some patients actually bring their favourite bras to the appointment, so they can have the incision made exactly there.

READ ALSO: See why doctors wear green during surgery

3. Iris Implant

Permanent cosmetic iris implant showing a change from brown eyes to bright blue.

Forget coloured contacts. Nowadays, cosmetic iris implants are performed to implant a silicone prosthetic under your real iris.

The technology was created to treat conditions such as aniridia (the absence of an iris) but is now sought out for purely aesthetic reasons.

However, it remains one of the most controversial procedures on this list due to high clinical risks, including glaucoma, cataracts, and even blindness .

4. Cinderella Surgery (foot contouring)

A medical before-and-after shot of a right foot. The "Before" photo shows a prominent bunion at the base of the big toe. The "After" photo shows a straightened big toe and a narrowed foot profile.

Among fashionistas, any part of the body can become an object of transformation.

For those who need to fit a designer shoe, foot contouring or Cinderella Surgery can be performed for the following purposes:

Toe Shortening: To prevent "Morton’s toe" from peeking out of open-toed shoes.

The "Loub Job": Injecting fat into the balls of the feet to create an internal cushion for easier high-heel wear.

Toe Slimming: Removing bone or tissue to make the foot look more slender in narrow designer pumps.

READ ALSO: 5 people who took plastic surgery a little too far

5. Dimpleplasty

Close-up of a patient with a fresh dimpleplasty procedure on the cheek.

For people who were not "genetically lucky" enough to be born with cute dimples, it is now possible to acquire some with this simple surgery.

During a dimpleplasty, the doctor creates a minuscule incision in the cheek area and uses a suture to stitch the skin to the muscle underneath. It results in a natural-looking dentation that appears whenever you smile.

6. Voice Lifts (Voice Rejuvenation)

A singer performing, representing the results of a cosmetic voice lift rejuvenation.

Although we don't always realize this, the human body ages in more ways than just externally.

The vocal cords might thin out and lose elasticity over the years, giving a breathier or "shaky" impression.

With a Voice Lift, a cosmetic surgeon injects certain substances (like collagen or fat harvested from the patient's own body) into the vocal folds.

This makes you sound more robust, vibrant, and youthful.

READ NEXT: Why the BBL Has Killed More Patients Than Any Other Cosmetic Surgery

7. The Permanent Smile (Valentine Lift)

Before and after of a Valentine Lift or permanent smile surgery

In its turn, the "Joker's" procedure, known as a Valentine lift, involves removing small triangles of skin from the corners of the mouth.

This physically tilts the edges of the lips upward and creates a smile-like look even when resting.

It’s often requested by those who feel they have a "resting grumpy face" and want to appear more approachable at all times.

8. Elfing (Ear Pointing)

Surgical ear pointing, or "Elfing" body modification before and after.

Commonly found in the body-modification and cosplay communities, this surgery involves reshaping the cartilage at the top of the ear to create a pointed, "elf-like" appearance.

While it has gained traction for its fantasy aesthetic, it is often difficult (or impossible) to fully reverse.

9. Umbilicoplasty (Belly Button Reshaping)

Before and after of umbilicoplasty changing an outie belly button to an inie

Surprisingly, many people are self-conscious about their navels.

This surgery can turn an "outie" into an "innie" or simply reshape a belly button that has become stretched due to pregnancy or piercings.

It is one of the most common "hidden" surgeries requested alongside tummy tucks.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , by 2026, trends in plastic surgery will move toward regenerative aesthetics and luxury.