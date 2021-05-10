Take this quiz to find out where you'll meet your soul mate
Quickly take the quiz, let's give you AOC.
Banky W and Adesua Mayonikks
Recommended articles
Select a word of endearment
Bae
Boo
Baby
Dear
My love
Big head
What kind of romantic partner are you?
The independent one
The jealous one
The needy one
The over-emotional one
The romantic one
The sex-crazed one
Oya. Find your level below:
Unemployed
Employed at a 9-5 job
Entrepreneur
9-5 + Side hustle
Student
Just vibes and insha-allah
Where would you likely be found on a Saturday
At home
At a wedding
At a party [That's not a wedding]
At a hangout
In church
It depends
Which of these places would you take your crush on a first date?
What’s your spec?
Lightskin and thick
Dark and slim
Rich, Tall and skinny
Lightskin and slim
Tall and muscular
Tall but no sixpacks
My spec is not here
I belong to nobody, and I belong to everybody
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng