Take this quiz to find out where you'll meet your soul mate

Quickly take the quiz, let's give you AOC.

Banky W and Adesua
Banky W and Adesua Banky W and Adesua Mayonikks
Select a word of endearment

Bae
Boo
Baby
Dear
My love
Big head

What kind of romantic partner are you?

The independent one
The jealous one
The needy one
The over-emotional one
The romantic one
The sex-crazed one

Oya. Find your level below:

Unemployed
Employed at a 9-5 job
Entrepreneur
9-5 + Side hustle
Student
Just vibes and insha-allah

Where would you likely be found on a Saturday

At home
At a wedding
At a party [That's not a wedding]
At a hangout
In church
It depends

Which of these places would you take your crush on a first date?

What’s your spec?

Lightskin and thick
Dark and slim
Rich, Tall and skinny
Lightskin and slim
Tall and muscular
Tall but no sixpacks
My spec is not here
I belong to nobody, and I belong to everybody
Your score: At a religious gathering
Better start dressing to kill whenever you have to go for any religious function henceforth. That's where your soulmate is.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: At work
If you are unemployed now, it does not matter. It'll still happen regardless.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: At a wedding
You'll chop life at the ceremony and still cop a boo. Best of both worlds!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: At a nightclub
Simply because love is everywhere you go.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

