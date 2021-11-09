QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test
What has hands but can't clap?
A clock
An effigy
A car
A clock Next question
What has many teeth but can't bite?
A puppy
Dracula
A comb
A comb Next question
What goes up and down but doesn't move?
Air
Height
A staircase
A staircase Next question
What is cut on a table, but is never eaten?
Paper
A plan
A deck of cards
A deck of cards Next question
What building has the most stories?
A skyscraper
The tower of babel
A library
A library Next question
What would you find in the middle of Toronto?
Lake Toronto
Duffering mall
Letter O
Letter O Next question
I have lakes with no water, mountains with no stone and cities with no buildings. What am I?
A fictional place
A map
A ghost town
A map Next question
I absolutely love holding your buns all day. What am I?🌚🌚
Hands
A hair tie
A pervert
A hair tie Next question
What runs all around a backyard, yet never moves?
A fence
A sick dog
Clouds
A fence Next question
What has a head and a tail but no body?
A short story
Medusa
A coin
A coin Next question
That's not meant as an insult. Don't vex. It's just what it is.
Nuff said.
You have a working mind and your head is not only on your shoulder to separate your ears. Love to see it.
It's a simple quiz but still... well done!
