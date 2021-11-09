RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

Ayoola Adetayo

This quiz is as interesting as our all-time favourite here

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]
Puzzled woman [Unsplash]
What has hands but can't clap?

A clock
An effigy
A car
A clock Next question

What has many teeth but can't bite?

A puppy
Dracula
A comb
A comb Next question

What goes up and down but doesn't move?

Air
Height
A staircase
A staircase Next question

What is cut on a table, but is never eaten?

Paper
A plan
A deck of cards
A deck of cards Next question

What building has the most stories?

A skyscraper
The tower of babel
A library
A library Next question

What would you find in the middle of Toronto?

Lake Toronto
Duffering mall
Letter O
Letter O Next question

I have lakes with no water, mountains with no stone and cities with no buildings. What am I?

A fictional place
A map
A ghost town
A map Next question

I absolutely love holding your buns all day. What am I?🌚🌚

Hands
A hair tie
A pervert
A hair tie Next question

What runs all around a backyard, yet never moves?

A fence
A sick dog
Clouds
A fence Next question

What has a head and a tail but no body?

A short story
Medusa
A coin
A coin Next question
Your score: Clueless.
That's not meant as an insult. Don't vex. It's just what it is.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Do better.
Nuff said.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Brilliant.
You have a working mind and your head is not only on your shoulder to separate your ears. Love to see it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Spectacular
It's a simple quiz but still... well done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

