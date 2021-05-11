Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how filthy your mind really is
Answer few questions to see if your mind needs to be dragged out of the gutter.
1. Can a guy and a girl be besties and never be sexually attracted to each other?
Sure
Nah. Na lie.
It depends sha.
So, so rare.
2. When you hear the word kinky, what comes to mind?
The hair attachment
Nasty stuff
Nothing
Never heard the word before.
3. Are you one to try unconventional sexual acts with your partner?
Yes. But I never initiate.
Yes!!! Eagerly sef.
Never
Na food?
4. Have you ever seen a couple and imagined them having sex?
Lol. Of course!
Eww. No!
Maybe once or twice
I choose to not speak
5. What’s your relationship with dirty jokes?
Indifference
I have loads of them
I hate hearing them.
I never understand them.
6. What’s your opinion on talking dirty during sex?
So unncecessary. Mtchw.
Hot! I love it!
It's a 50-50 for me
What's dirty talking?
7. Don’t lie. How often do you think of sex at work?
Ah. Let me not talk o
Only when we are on break
All the time!
I rarely do
8. What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you see 69?
Nothing.
I choose to not speak
Was I supposed to think anything?
Oral sex
9. In church/mosque nko?
Ocassionally
Only when I see my crush[es]
All the time [God forgive me]
Never ever!
