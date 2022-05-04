QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this "Ozark" test?
Lets see how far you can go.
Who is Omar Navarro on the show?
A drug lord
A hitman
A lawyer
A drug lord Next question
Which of these is the name of a business Marty Byrde launders money with?
Splurgeon Funeral Homes
Lickety Splitz
Magic Dragon
Lickety Splitz Next question
There was a pregnant black cop on Marty Byrde's case. What's her name?
Maya Wilkes
Maya Miller
Maya Monk
Maya Miller Next question
Ruth Langmore and Wyatt Langmore are
A couple
Cousins
Siblings
Cousins Next question
What genre does Wyatt enjoy reading?
Romance
Science Fiction
Erotica
Science Fiction Next question
What was the name of Ruth Langmore's dad?
Buddy
Colt
Cade
Cade Next question
Wendy Byrde had someone called Ben killed. What was the nature of their relationship?
Marital
Sibling
Professional
Sibling Next question
The show is set in
Missouri
Idaho
Nevada
Missouri Next question
Who did Darlene die with?
Her Husband
Wyatt Langmore
All of the above
None of the above
All of the above Next question
The cartel Marty Byrde worked for had to deal with a rival. What are they called?
The Diaz Cartel
The Lagunas Cartel
The Monterro Cartel
The Lagunas Cartel Next question
