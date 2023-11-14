You can get Apple Music free for 6 months on these AirPods and audio devices when you Sign Up Now

But what if you’re not exactly satisfied with the one you have?

Well look no further, as Apple’s tantalizing offer will surely make you reconsider trying out Apple Music.

Apple is offering new users a free six months of non-stop jamming when they sign up now.

Apple Inc.

First time subscribers have every reason to be excited about this offer and the package deal comes with some eligible devices.

Get this juicy Apple Music offer with these four steps below:

1. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. If not, you’ll need to update your iOs immediately either via Wi-Fi or a stable internet connection.

2. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

3. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and you will be asked sign in with your Apple ID.

4. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab where it will appear.

5. Make sure you have a valid payment option already set up on your Apple account.

Tap 'Get 6 months free' and begin your listening journey.

Don’t worry, you won’t be charged immediately until the 6 free months expire, and you also have the option of canceling the subscription ahead of time. No. Don’t fret, you won’t lose your 6 months free if you cancel early.

Alternatively, you can visit this link to get started.

When does the 6 Month Free offer expire?

Apple Inc.

Basically, you have 90 days after first pairing your device to take advantage of your six free months of Apple Music.

For current owners of eligible devices, you have 90 days after upgrading to the latest iOS or iPadOS to redeem your six months free.

Which audio devices are eligible to receive 6 months of Apple Music for free?

Apple Inc.

As we mentioned earlier, this offer comes with some selected Apple devices which include: any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Studio Pro is eligible.

If you already own any of these eligible devices, no purchase is required.

However, the AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible for this offer.

Where can I listen to Apple Music?

Apple Inc.

You can listen to Apple Music on the Apple Music app and music.apple.com.

The Apple Music app is already installed on your Apple devices, but if you've previously uninstalled it, you can always download it again from the App Store.