ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

You can get Apple Music free for 6 months on these AirPods and audio devices when you Sign Up Now

David Ben

You should really take advantage of this juicy deal on one of the best music streaming services around

Apple Music Free Offer
Apple Music Free Offer

Guys let’s face it. Having a great music streaming service is essential in the hustle and bustle of today’s world.

Recommended articles

But what if you’re not exactly satisfied with the one you have?

Well look no further, as Apple’s tantalizing offer will surely make you reconsider trying out Apple Music.

Apple is offering new users a free six months of non-stop jamming when they sign up now.

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Music logo
Apple Music logo Apple Inc.

First time subscribers have every reason to be excited about this offer and the package deal comes with some eligible devices.

Get this juicy Apple Music offer with these four steps below:

1. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. If not, you’ll need to update your iOs immediately either via Wi-Fi or a stable internet connection.

2. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and you will be asked sign in with your Apple ID.

4. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab where it will appear.

5. Make sure you have a valid payment option already set up on your Apple account.

Tap 'Get 6 months free' and begin your listening journey.

Don’t worry, you won’t be charged immediately until the 6 free months expire, and you also have the option of canceling the subscription ahead of time. No. Don’t fret, you won’t lose your 6 months free if you cancel early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, you can visit this link to get started.

Apple Music
Apple Music Apple Inc.

Basically, you have 90 days after first pairing your device to take advantage of your six free months of Apple Music.

For current owners of eligible devices, you have 90 days after upgrading to the latest iOS or iPadOS to redeem your six months free.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eligible devices for Apple Music Free
Eligible devices for Apple Music Free Apple Inc.

As we mentioned earlier, this offer comes with some selected Apple devices which include: any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Studio Pro is eligible.

If you already own any of these eligible devices, no purchase is required.

However, the AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible for this offer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Music
Apple Music Apple Inc.

You can listen to Apple Music on the Apple Music app and music.apple.com.

The Apple Music app is already installed on your Apple devices, but if you've previously uninstalled it, you can always download it again from the App Store.

You can also listen to Apple Music on many popular streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles if they support the Apple Music app.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos weekend activities [Instagram]

Lagos weekend vibes: 8 events to make your weekend unforgettable

Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]

5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]

Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic

5 places to get your affordable customised football jerseys in Nigeria

5 places to buy and customise your football club fan jerseys for N16k or less