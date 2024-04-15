ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

66 restaurants in Lagos you have to visit to be a true Lagosian

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you a true Lagosian? Here's a checklist of restaurants to confirm that.

Must-visit restaurants in Lagos
Must-visit restaurants in Lagos

One of the great things about living in Lagos is the different restaurants you get to visit. The list of restaurants is endless, except for fine dining and fast food.

Recommended articles

I found a trend by Msmenalacious on Twitter listing Lagos restaurants; it’s a proper checklist of whether you’ve actually been living life in Lagos or just going through the motions.

Here are the restaurants, plus some links to their addresses:

1. 343degrees north

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ki Lagos

3. Kaly experience

4. Oceans5byriviera

5. Maple Lagos

6. Quays Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Nest Lagos

8. Mamichula

9. Danfo Bistro

10. Safron Rooftop

11. Gras Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Essence by the Grid

13. Kappadocia

14. Cilantro (Mainland & Island)

15. Zen garden

16. Slice Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

17. The Sig Lagos

18. Ci gusta Lagos

19. Noir Lagos

20. La chaumiere

21. Mood Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Terrace Lagos

23. Taj restaurant

24. See Lagos

25. Wakame restaurant

26. Shiro Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Slush Cafe

28. The House

29. Native Tray

30. My ite

31. Salmas logos

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Gossip Restaurant

33. Elysium restaurant

34. China Town

35. Jollof by Jara

36. Cafecito Ikeja

ADVERTISEMENT

37. Afefeyeye restaurant

38. The Ona Lagos

39. The Good Life by Srs

40. Amelia Lagos

41. Lacibo

ADVERTISEMENT

42. Circa Lagos

43. Cactus

44. Rhapsody

45. The Cabin

46. VSP restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

47. Sora Lagos

48. Slow lagos

49. Rye restaurant

50. Sketch Lagos

51. Crustcafe

ADVERTISEMENT

52. Pitstop Lagos

53. The Shed restaurant

54. Amazonia logos

55. Pearl restaurant

56. Orile restaurant and bar

ADVERTISEMENT

57. Just Afang

58. 355 landmark

59. Prime Lagos

60. Indigo Lagos

61. Jinja restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

62. Rococo restaurant

63. Tilapia and tinz

64. Kingfisher

65. 788 on the sea

66. The Shark express

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Must-visit restaurants in Lagos

66 restaurants in Lagos you have to visit to be a true Lagosian

Priscilla Ojo's Fashion

Dress like Priscy Ojo: 3 cute dresses under ₦20,000