One of the great things about living in Lagos is the different restaurants you get to visit. The list of restaurants is endless, except for fine dining and fast food.
66 restaurants in Lagos you have to visit to be a true Lagosian
Are you a true Lagosian? Here's a checklist of restaurants to confirm that.
I found a trend by Msmenalacious on Twitter listing Lagos restaurants; it’s a proper checklist of whether you’ve actually been living life in Lagos or just going through the motions.
Here are the restaurants, plus some links to their addresses:
2. Ki Lagos
5. Maple Lagos
7. Nest Lagos
8. Mamichula
9. Danfo Bistro
10. Safron Rooftop
11. Gras Lagos
13. Kappadocia
15. Zen garden
16. Slice Lagos
17. The Sig Lagos
18. Ci gusta Lagos
19. Noir Lagos
20. La chaumiere
21. Mood Lagos
22. Terrace Lagos
23. Taj restaurant
24. See Lagos
25. Wakame restaurant
26. Shiro Lagos
27. Slush Cafe
28. The House
29. Native Tray
30. My ite
31. Salmas logos
32. Gossip Restaurant
33. Elysium restaurant
34. China Town
35. Jollof by Jara
36. Cafecito Ikeja
40. Amelia Lagos
41. Lacibo
43. Cactus
44. Rhapsody
45. The Cabin
46. VSP restaurant
47. Sora Lagos
48. Slow lagos
49. Rye restaurant
50. Sketch Lagos
51. Crustcafe
52. Pitstop Lagos
54. Amazonia logos
55. Pearl restaurant
57. Just Afang
58. 355 landmark
59. Prime Lagos
60. Indigo Lagos
61. Jinja restaurant
63. Tilapia and tinz
64. Kingfisher
65. 788 on the sea
66. The Shark express
