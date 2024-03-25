Why do some pregnant women's skin look bad, and how can they fix it?

Pregnancy hormones can cause skin changes, including hormonal fluctuations, increased oil production, breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and increased sensitivity, leading to darker patches and the darkening of existing moles, as well as increased irritation and dryness.

Products to Avoid

Doctors recommend avoiding ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, hydroquinone, and oxybenzone due to potential risks for the baby. However, most concerns stem from high doses or animal studies. Occasional use of these ingredients in small amounts is likely low-risk, according to experts.

Safe products for pregnant women to use

1. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Pregnancy Stretch Marks

This lotion reduces stretch marks thanks to its Centella asiatica composition. It contains no parabens, phthalates, perfumes, or dyes, making it safe for delicate pregnant skin. To achieve the best effects, apply twice daily.

2. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light (SPF 50, zinc oxide-based)

Switch to a mineral sunscreen during pregnancy. Mineral formulas are gentle on sensitive skin and offer excellent protection.

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Niacinamide Serum

Niacinamide is a pregnancy-safe powerhouse! It helps with fine lines, reduces inflammation, and brightens skin—perfect for pregnancy's hormonal pigment changes. Try Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Niacinamide Serum (twice daily).

4. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser

Pulse Nigeria

This moisturiser is a thicker option with niacinamide, glycerin, and ceramides to deeply hydrate and strengthen your skin barrier.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel

Oily skin? Opt for Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel. This water-based formula delivers hydration without clogging pores. Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in your skin and is safe for pregnancy.

6. CeraVe Daily Moisturising Lotion

This is a versatile choice for both the face and body. It strengthens your skin barrier as it stretches during pregnancy and feels comfortable, not greasy.