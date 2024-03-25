ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Why do some pregnant women's skin look bad, and how can they fix it?

Temi Iwalaiye

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it can also bring unexpected changes to your skin.

Skin changes during pregnancy
Skin changes during pregnancy

While some products might be harmful during this time, there's no need to let your glow fade!

Recommended articles

Pregnancy hormones can cause skin changes, including hormonal fluctuations, increased oil production, breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and increased sensitivity, leading to darker patches and the darkening of existing moles, as well as increased irritation and dryness.

Doctors recommend avoiding ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, hydroquinone, and oxybenzone due to potential risks for the baby. However, most concerns stem from high doses or animal studies. Occasional use of these ingredients in small amounts is likely low-risk, according to experts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Pregnancy Stretch Marks [Konga]
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Pregnancy Stretch Marks [Konga] Pulse Nigeria

This lotion reduces stretch marks thanks to its Centella asiatica composition. It contains no parabens, phthalates, perfumes, or dyes, making it safe for delicate pregnant skin. To achieve the best effects, apply twice daily.

We found it on Konga here.

ADVERTISEMENT
la roche-posay anthelios mineral zinc oxide sunscreen-for-face [walmart]
la roche-posay anthelios mineral zinc oxide sunscreen-for-face [walmart] Pulse Nigeria

Switch to a mineral sunscreen during pregnancy. Mineral formulas are gentle on sensitive skin and offer excellent protection.

It is sold in Nigeria here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Neutrogena hydroboost hydrating serum [beautycove]
Neutrogena hydroboost hydrating serum [beautycove] Pulse Nigeria

Niacinamide is a pregnancy-safe powerhouse! It helps with fine lines, reduces inflammation, and brightens skin—perfect for pregnancy's hormonal pigment changes. Try Neutrogena Hydro Boost and Niacinamide Serum (twice daily).

We found an easy solution here.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser [Jumia]
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturiser [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This moisturiser is a thicker option with niacinamide, glycerin, and ceramides to deeply hydrate and strengthen your skin barrier.

Check it out here.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel [Jumia]
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Oily skin? Opt for Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel. This water-based formula delivers hydration without clogging pores. Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in your skin and is safe for pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check it out here.

People spend an unnecessary amount of money on moisturizer, Baxt said.Image courtesy of CeraVe
People spend an unnecessary amount of money on moisturizer, Baxt said.Image courtesy of CeraVe Business Insider USA

This is a versatile choice for both the face and body. It strengthens your skin barrier as it stretches during pregnancy and feels comfortable, not greasy.

We found it here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why do some pregnant women's skin look bad, and how can they fix it?

Why do some pregnant women's skin look bad, and how can they fix it?

Weekend Vibes: 19 exciting things to do in Lagos, Abuja and PH this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 19 exciting things to do in Lagos, Abuja and PH this weekend

Say no to body odour: 5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

Say no to body odour: 5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Condoms in Nigeria

How much are condoms right now in Nigeria?

Best roll-on deodorant in Nigeria

Say no to body odour: 5 best roll-on deodorants for fresh armpits

Skin changes during pregnancy

Why do some pregnant women's skin look bad, and how can they fix it?

5 best body lotions in Nigeria

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin