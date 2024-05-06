How to get rid of dandruff in your hair for good

There are many great dandruff hair creams available in Nigeria, but here are a few of the most popular and well-reviewed options:

1. Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Hair Cream

Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Hair Cream is infused with natural components such as tea tree and aloe vera, soothes the scalp, successfully combats dandruff, minimises flaking, and has a lovely herbal aroma.

2. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Cream

Nizoral is a clinically proven cream that effectively controls flaking, scaling, and itching from dandruff, even in severe cases. It targets the root cause of dandruff by killing the fungus responsible for it. It contains ketoconazole 1%, a clinically proven, powerful dandruff-fighting ingredient.

3. Mega-growth dandruff cream

Mega growth antidandruff is enriched with an active climbazole system, provides moisture, conditions, and prevents itching, scalp sensitivity, and dandruff.

4. Damatol

Damatol, a medicated skin treatment rich in vitamins A and E, is effective in treating scalp and skin infections like ringworm, rashes, eczema, itching, bumps, pimples, folliculitis, and dandruff. It can also be used as an aftershave and prevents hair loss or damage.

5. So-fine anti-dandruff hair cream

