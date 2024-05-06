ADVERTISEMENT
How to get rid of dandruff in your hair for good

Temi Iwalaiye

What should you do when you have dandruff?

Dandruff is caused by a fungal infection that can get uncomfortable. So, what do you do when you have dandruff?

There are many great dandruff hair creams available in Nigeria, but here are a few of the most popular and well-reviewed options:

Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Hair Cream [jumia]
Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Hair Cream [jumia] Pulse Nigeria
Himalaya Anti-Dandruff Hair Cream is infused with natural components such as tea tree and aloe vera, soothes the scalp, successfully combats dandruff, minimises flaking, and has a lovely herbal aroma.

Nizoral cream [directchemistoutlet]
Nizoral cream [directchemistoutlet] Pulse Nigeria

Nizoral is a clinically proven cream that effectively controls flaking, scaling, and itching from dandruff, even in severe cases. It targets the root cause of dandruff by killing the fungus responsible for it. It contains ketoconazole 1%, a clinically proven, powerful dandruff-fighting ingredient.

Antidandruff treatment [megagrowth]
Antidandruff treatment [megagrowth] Pulse Nigeria

Mega growth antidandruff is enriched with an active climbazole system, provides moisture, conditions, and prevents itching, scalp sensitivity, and dandruff.

Damatol is popular and effective [Ubuy]
Damatol is popular and effective [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

Damatol, a medicated skin treatment rich in vitamins A and E, is effective in treating scalp and skin infections like ringworm, rashes, eczema, itching, bumps, pimples, folliculitis, and dandruff. It can also be used as an aftershave and prevents hair loss or damage.

So-fine anti-dandruff cream [zenon]
So-fine anti-dandruff cream [zenon] Pulse Nigeria

This cream restores dry and damaged hair, stimulates healthy growth, and protects against premature hair loss and breakage. It also fights against dandruff, ringworm, itching, pimples, and after-shave rashes. It heals damaged hair, restores moisture, and rehydrates it to its original state.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

