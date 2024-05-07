Although Landmark Beach was painfully demolished last week, there are still many other beaches you can visit.
8 beaches to visit in Lagos since Landmark beach is no more
Lagos is a coastal city with a lot of beaches.
Recommended articles
Here are eight of them:
1. Tarkwa Bay Beach
This beach is a famous vacation destination due to its water sports and lovely environment. The beach is accessible via boat or water taxi from the Five Cowries station in Falomo. Jet skiing, surfing, parasailing, and beach volleyball are all popular activities here.
2. Elegushi Beach
Elegushi Beach is recognised for its vibrant atmosphere and cheap entrance fee. There are several beach bars and nightclubs here, so it's a popular party destination. Other activities, such as horseback riding, are also offered.
3. Lekki Leisure Lake
This is a man-made lake that features a beach area. It is a popular location for swimming, boating, and fishing. There are also various restaurants and bars surrounding the lake.
4. Eleko Beach
Eleko Beach is a private beach on Lekki Peninsula, approximately 30 miles east of Lagos Island. Beach huts can be rented for the day, which is ideal for setting up a base for relaxation. Local vendors are present, selling fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, and prawns. Depending on availability, there may be options for horseback riding or camel rides.
5. Sol Beach
Sol Beach near Boxmall, Lekki, is a newcomer to the Lagos beach scene, but it has swiftly established itself as a high-end attraction. Here's why it stands out:
Sol Beach provides a tranquil ambience with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The beach itself is beautifully maintained.
6. Ilashe Beach
It is a hidden paradise, unlike the popular beaches. It provides a more quiet and serene ambience, making it ideal for those looking to escape the city. Always, use a life jacket on the boat to Ilashe beach.
Ilashe Beach offers private beach residences for rent with a great view, pools, and private beach access. Note that this lacks restaurants and bars. If you plan on spending the night, bring your own food and drinks.
7. The Good Beach
The Good Beach in Lagos is renowned for its ultra-modern ambience with comfortable sun loungers, cabanas, and a beautiful beachfront. It transforms into a lively nightlife destination with DJs and live music at night.
However, there is an entrance fee, especially on weekends and for special events. The beach also focuses on in-house restaurants and bars, and bringing your food and drinks is not allowed.
8. Atican Beach
Atican Beach is around the Ajah axis. It is budget-friendly and cheaper than other beaches. Activities include swimming, sunbathing, horseback riding, boat tours, and food and drinks from local vendors. The beach's clean sands and refreshing waters make it an ideal spot for everyone. Additionally, boat tours offer scenic views.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng