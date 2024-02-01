ADVERTISEMENT
Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Temi Iwalaiye

It's another weekend tomorrow, and you know what that means? Another time to turn up.

Weekend vibes
Weekend vibes

Here they are:

Kick off the weekend partying to Amapiano sounds at 17th Avenue Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close, Lekki. Tickets cost ₦10,000. Check it out here.

Upstairs back to school
Upstairs back to school

It isn’t love alone that doesn’t count a thing; this party happening at 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, is free. Register here.

Watch Nigeria’s AFCON march and get 10% off purchases. Check here for reservations.

Girls just want to have fun, and they will at The Terrace, Lagos, Lekki Phase 1. Make reservations here.

Rewind after a stressful week with drinks and music at 134 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. Reservations are compulsory. Do it here.

Bikini Bottom
Bikini Bottom

Party people in Ogun State, check out this party happening at Times Square Hotel & Suite, Ajebo, Ogun. Tickets cost just ₦3,000 each. Get it here.

Ice-prince, Ms Dsf, Papaya and many others will be at Cielo rooftop at Mami Chula, Oniru Private Beach. Make reservations here.

All your favourites, like Wurld, Bella Shmurda, Nas Boi, and Doyin, will be at Sol Beach, Ikoyi. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

Love riot
Love riot

Big Brother Naija Housemate Neo will be hosting this lit party at the Good Beach, Oniru. Tickets are ₦7,700. Get them here.

Calm yourselves by doing some art and craft and learning a new skill—pottery making. It’s happening at 989 Workspace, Landmark Event Centre, Oniru. It comes with a price tag of ₦18,000. Check here for reservations.

Element House
Element House

One great thing about Lagos is that there’s always a party happening somewhere, like this one going down at Plot 10B Water Corporation Dr., Trinity Ave., Victoria Island. Tickets are priced at ₦7,000.

Sometime in May
Sometime in May
Are you a fan of live plays? You should be, because they are so interesting. Check out this romcom happening at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Naija facecap party
Naija facecap party

Ilorin people, there’s a party happening in your town. It’s going down at Havenda Sanrab Junction, University Road. Tickets are ₦3,000.

If you are a lover of comedy, then assemble at Eko Hotels on Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Sporting Lagos
Sporting Lagos
Live football matches are always a good time. You should check out what is happening at Onikan Stadium. It’s free.

