Weekend Vibes: 19 exciting things to do in Lagos, Abuja and PH this weekend

Friday

1. Movies and Games Night at the Beach

Is there anywhere as peaceful as the beach? I doubt it. Enjoy a chilled Friday watching movies and relaxing at Lekki Leisure Lake. Reserve yourself a seat here.

2. Insert Nights Gloss

Free events are the best ones. Head over to Peacock, Lagos Lekki, for drinks, music, and food. But first, register here.

3. Mainland House Trio

Sometimes you need to cross the third mainland bridge to have fun. Check out this party at The Engine Room, Lekki Phase 1. Get tickets here.

4. Upstairs Rave

It’s all about Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Afrohouse. Party from 8 p.m. until dawn at 10A Industrial Avenue, Sabo-Yaba. Get tickets here.

5. +234 Art Fair

Ecobank is hosting a free art fair at the Eco Bank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe VI. It’s free, of course. Get more information here.

6. Ballers Friday

Are you a baller? Do you live in Port Harcourt? Then check out this event at 15 Herbert Macaulay Road, Old GRA PH. Make reservations here.

7. Rave in Sound City

If you think South-East Nigeria isn’t fun, then you are wrong! Check out this party at D’Experience Arena, Awka, Anambra. Get tickets here.

8. Ladies Night Pool Party

The weather has been so hot, you have to cool down by the pool. Entry is free, and the first 20 ladies get free cocktails. The venue is Joshesther Olive Hotel in Opebi, Ikeja. Make reservations here.

Saturday

9. Saturday Night Party—Ol' Skool Hip Hop Edition

There’s nothing as sweet as nostalgia. Enjoy old-school hip-hop jams at Tag Lagos, 32B Musa Yar'adua Crescent, VI. Get your tickets here.

10. Night with the King, 2Baba

2 Baba is a living legend. Watch him perform at Lapenzo Club & Lounge, Plot 204, Ago Palace Road., Greenfield Estate. Make a reservation here.

11. Movie Night

Enjoy a movie, good food, and a free drink at Ci Gusta Restaurant, 2, Ibiyinka Olorunbe Street, VI. Make your reservations here.

12. Mentor Moment with Efe Nathan

If you want to blow as a worship leader and artist, you should check this event out. It’s taking place at Solution Arena, 156 Ikorodu Road, Onipanu. Get more information here.

13. Wave Station

If you live in Abuja, then this Sunday might get quite wavy. All the best DJs will be at the Tube Station in Abuja. Get tickets here.

14. Creators Unwind, Port Harcourt Edition

Creatives in Port Harcourt are having a hangout at Silicon Delta, NTA Road. Get tickets here.

15. Karaoke is back.

Lovers of Karaoke in Calabar can check out Romaan VIP Lounge, 115 Ndidem Usang Iso Rd. Check here for more information.

Sunday

16. Made by Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

If you are in the mood for shopping and food, then La Taverna Restaurant, 48, Balarabe Musa Crescent, VI is the place for you. Register here.

17. Trib3 Sundays

All you can eat? Sign me up. Enjoy a feast in the afternoon and a party at night at Trib3 Lagos, 288B Ajose Adeogun Street, VI. Book a reservation here.

18. Sip and Paint + Karaoke

These three activities are always fun. They’re going down at 26 Adelowo Adedeji, Lekki Phase 1. See here for reservations.

