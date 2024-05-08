ADVERTISEMENT
7 best cocktails to try at restaurants and parties

Temi Iwalaiye

You open a restaurant menu, and you are bamboozled with different cocktail options. What’s the best option for you?

Best cocktails in the world
Cocktails are delicious drinks that offer sweetness with just a tinge of alcohol.

If you are ever confused about the cocktails to drink, here are seven of them you need to order at a unlimited cocktail event or restuarant.

Frozen Margarita [liquor]
Frozen Margarita [liquor] Pulse Nigeria
A timeless classic, the Margarita reigns supreme. This delightful combination of tequila, lime juice, and Triple Sec, frequently served with a salty rim, is perfectly sweet, sour, and salty.

Cosmopolitan [bon appetit]
Cosmopolitan [bon appetit] Pulse Nigeria

The Cosmopolitan, a 90s-famous cocktail combining vodka, Cointreau, and cranberry juice, gained popularity due to the popular series Sex and the City. It is served in a tall martini glass that just looks so sophisticated.

Negroni [delish]
Negroni [delish] Pulse Nigeria

The Negroni, an Italian drink with a punchy, bittersweet flavour profile combining gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, is served over ice with an orange slice.

sex on the beach [delish]
sex on the beach [delish] Pulse Nigeria

This cocktail, created in the 1980s, is a popular blend of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice. It is a sweet and refreshing cocktail you should try at restaurants.

Strawberry Mimosas [bakerbynature]
Strawberry Mimosas [bakerbynature] Pulse Nigeria

The Mimosa, invented in 1925, is a popular brunchtime drink combining champagne and chilled orange juice. It is popularly known as a symbol of luxury; it’s even loved by the British royal family.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri [littlesunnykitchen]
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri [littlesunnykitchen] Pulse Nigeria
This is the most popular cocktail in the world. The daiquiri is a cocktail made from rum, citrus juice, and sugar or another sweetener. Another popular variant of this drink is the frozen daiquiri.

pina colada [onceuponachef]
pina colada [onceuponachef] Pulse Nigeria

The piña colada, a Puerto Rican cocktail made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, is served blended or shaken with ice, garnished with a pineapple wedge or cherry.

