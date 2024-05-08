Cocktails are delicious drinks that offer sweetness with just a tinge of alcohol.
7 best cocktails to try at restaurants and parties
You open a restaurant menu, and you are bamboozled with different cocktail options. What’s the best option for you?
If you are ever confused about the cocktails to drink, here are seven of them you need to order at a unlimited cocktail event or restuarant.
1. Margarita
A timeless classic, the Margarita reigns supreme. This delightful combination of tequila, lime juice, and Triple Sec, frequently served with a salty rim, is perfectly sweet, sour, and salty.
2. Cosmopolitan
The Cosmopolitan, a 90s-famous cocktail combining vodka, Cointreau, and cranberry juice, gained popularity due to the popular series Sex and the City. It is served in a tall martini glass that just looks so sophisticated.
3. Negroni
The Negroni, an Italian drink with a punchy, bittersweet flavour profile combining gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, is served over ice with an orange slice.
4. Sex on the Beach
This cocktail, created in the 1980s, is a popular blend of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice. It is a sweet and refreshing cocktail you should try at restaurants.
5. Mimosa
The Mimosa, invented in 1925, is a popular brunchtime drink combining champagne and chilled orange juice. It is popularly known as a symbol of luxury; it’s even loved by the British royal family.
6. The Daiquiri
This is the most popular cocktail in the world. The daiquiri is a cocktail made from rum, citrus juice, and sugar or another sweetener. Another popular variant of this drink is the frozen daiquiri.
7. The piña colada
The piña colada, a Puerto Rican cocktail made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, is served blended or shaken with ice, garnished with a pineapple wedge or cherry.
