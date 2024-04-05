Weekend Vibes: 18 things to do this weekend

The contrast between going out in your early 20s versus your late 20s or 30s is striking. Your alcohol tolerance decreases, and your body feels the aftermath more intensely.

If you organise a party, please have seats for everyone, not just VIPs! Some of us have weak knees and fragile waists.

Anyway! I go again this weekend! Let’s see what's happening outside:

FRIDAY

Amapiano District

Amapiano no dey give breakfast according to Nigerian hypemen. Dance amapiano and forget your sorrows at 17th Avenue, Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Close, Lekki. Get tickets here.

2. Sean Dampte Live in Concert

Sean Dampte will be performing live at Terra Kulture, VI. Check out tickets here.

3. Soft Opening

Looking for where to party on the mainland? Then check out Voyage Lagos at 15 Isaac John, Ikeja, Lagos. Get more information here.

4. Urban Friday

Enjoy the best songs and mixes at Roma Lagos, 31A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. See more information here.

SATURDAY

5. Booze Till You Drop

Unlimited cocktails for just N14,500 and plush seating for my weak waist, sign me up. It’s going down at 355 Restaurant & Lounge, Ikeja. Make reservations here.

6. DANG Women Fest

Laughter, community, fashion, career and all the things women love at The Podium, Lekki. Get tickets here

7. The Zodiac Party: Project Aries 2024

It’s Aries season! Join them in the party with Crayon and Liya at Nexthought Production & Services, Lekki. Cop your tickets here.

8. Grill at the Beach

Enjoy the calm, peaceful scenery and grilled meat at Good Beach, Oniru. It promises to have good vibes. Tickets are here.

9. A National Undergraduate Art Fair

Lovers of art gather at MAD House by Tikera Africa, Oduduwa Drive, University of Lagos, for a beautiful exhibition. See this for more information.

10. Mob House

A free party? I’ll be at The Lighthouse Bar, 12E Admiralty Way, Lekk for sure. Afro-house, hip-hop, trap, and drill music will be playing throughout. Get more information here.

11. Art Expression with Corja

If you live in Abuja, express your artistic side at Ekondo Life Park, Jabi, Abuja. How do I get tickets? Check it out here.

12. Paint and Sip Saturdays

Paint and sip lovers you can gather at this restaurant dedicated to… you guessed it, painting and sipping. It’s located at 28, Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1. Get tickets and more information here.

SUNDAY

13. Girls Girls Girl

Girls just wanna have fun, and they will at 62A Babatunde Anjous Avenue, Lekki Phase 1. Tickets are available here.

14. Laugh Therapy

Sit and laugh until tears come out of your eyes at Ahava Cafe, 7 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1. Cop your tickets here.

15. Sip and Paint + Karaoke

A session of sipping drinks and painting art is good for the soul. It’s happening at 26 Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lekki Phase 1. Make reservations here.

16. Silent Disco Party

There’s a silent disco party in Port Harcourt at Lesukaa Lounge, 337 Peter Odili Road. See how to get tickets here.

17. Flavours and Booze

Midnight Mocha Lagos is launching a weekly Fab Sundays party. Experience it for the first time at 269B Patience Coker Street, VI. Check it out here.

18. The ShowTime Community Cup