Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend
Here are the best events to attend this weekend.
We found the best weekend events:
FRIDAY
- Pre-game Fridays
You made it to Friday; it wasn’t easy, but you did. Chill, relax and enjoy at The Vault VI. Make reservations here.
2. Unlimited Cocktails, Mocktails, and Beer
Did they say unlimited? Check out The Sig Lagos, VI, for free-flowing drinks. Reserve yourself a seat here.
3. Africa Gaming Expo 2024
Are you into gaming? Meet folks like you at Eko Convention Centre, VI. Get tickets here if you are interested.
4. Yard Vibes
There is fun in your backyard, Abuja. For perfectly chilled vibes, check out De Backyard Avenue, Kubwa. Get more information here.
5. House on the Reef
A beach day is always a good day. Let loose and chill at Moist Beach, Victoria Island. Get tickets here.
SATURDAY
6. Snooker Open Tournament
This sounds so good if you enjoy watching or playing snooker. Check out this tournament at Rango Rooftop Lounge & Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1. See more information here.
7. Mainland Beat & Hype
Lagosians, you don’t need to go to the island to have fun. The mainland has all you need. Check out this party at Club Zigi, Ikeja, here.
8. K-BBQ Night with Beezus
A 7-course barbecue? Sign me up! Enjoy unlimited food and drinks at Beezus Kitchen in Oniru. Get your tickets here.
9. Alarinkka Travel Buddies
A proper beach daycation for those who want to relax and connect with friends. It’s going down at Wave Beach, Oniru. Make your reservations here.
SUNDAY
10. Singles Butterfly Brunch
You already know I’ll be here. Per the failure to find a gym boo, Let’s just say that I’m still single, and I’ll be looking out for a man at The Good Beach, Oniru. Get tickets here.
12. Outside Again
Chill, party, and relax with DJ Fizzy at Wave Beach, Oniru. Want a spot reserved for you? Check it out here. with Alali VI
13. Lagos Karaoke & Games
There’s truly nothing as fun as karaoke and games. Check out this at Alali VI on Musa Yar Adua, Victoria Island. Get tickets here.
14. The Memo
A family-friendly comedy show—well, that’s rare and wholesome. It’s going down at Terrakulture, VI. Get tickets here.
15. Saint Patrick's Day Bash
You may be Nigerian, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy a ginger ale at Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotels, and Suite. See what awaits you here.
16. Lifestyle Sunday
Party away at The Uptown Cafe, Lekki-Epe Motorway, before the weekend ends completely. Get information and reservations here.
