Weekend Vibes: 11 events to kick off Detty December

This week on weekend vibes we have the much anticipated Pulse Fiesta, live shows, concerts and so much more.

Here’s what the party bus is bringing:

Friday, December 1st

ADVERTISEMENT

1. South Socials

Pulse Nigeria

Get ready for an electrifying night of music and energy at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are just ₦5,000.

2. The Legend Concert

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Sing along to all your favourite throwback hits with 2face, Faze, MI, 9ice, and more at Freedom Park Lagos Island. Tickets are ₦3,000.

3. Amapiano District

Pulse Nigeria

Dance the night away at The Good Village, Oniru. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Saturday, December, 2nd

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Pulse Fiesta

Pulse Nigeria

Don't miss out on this epic party of the year happening at Landmark Beach. Get your tickets here.

5. Owambe Fest

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy a traditional owambe with all your favourite hypemen, celebrities, and artists at Amore Garden Lekki Phase 1. Tickets are ₦20,000 and include a meal, cocktail, free shots, a souvenir, and access to an amapiano party.

6. Who Tiff Monalisa?

Pulse Nigeria

Catch this fun and interesting live play at TerraKulture on Lawn Taimyu Savage Road, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦7,000. Check the flier to RSVP.

7. In the Mix: Pop-up Shop and Social Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Food drinks, shopping, face painting, music, and meeting people—that's what will be happening at Untitled Lagos at Raymond Njoku, Victoria Island. It’s a free event but you should register.

8. Whiskey with the Girls

Pulse Nigeria

This is a. all-girls event with activities like henna and whisky tasting. There will also be musical performances and DJ sets. Tickets are ₦15,000, and it’s taking place at The Terrace Lekki Phase 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Upper Riddim: The Celebration

Pulse Nigeria

Ain’t no party like a Lagos party, this party will be at Johnny Rockets Victoria Island. Tickets are 5,000

Sunday, December 2nd

10. Paint and Buzz

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Unleash your creativity and relax with a sip and paint session at Eni restaurant and lounge. Tickets are just ₦10,000.

11, An Endless Ocean Concert, Live in Abuja

Pulse Nigeria

Catch this amazing concert at the Tents Omega Events Centre in Abuja. Tickets are ₦10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT