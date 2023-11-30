ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Weekend Vibes: 11 events to kick off Detty December

Temi Iwalaiye

December is here, and it's going to be a lit one!

Weekend vibes
Weekend vibes

Recommended articles

This week on weekend vibes we have the much anticipated Pulse Fiesta, live shows, concerts and so much more.

Here’s what the party bus is bringing:

ADVERTISEMENT
South Socials
South Socials Pulse Nigeria

Get ready for an electrifying night of music and energy at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are just ₦5,000.

The Legend concert
The Legend concert Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Sing along to all your favourite throwback hits with 2face, Faze, MI, 9ice, and more at Freedom Park Lagos Island. Tickets are ₦3,000.

Amapiano District
Amapiano District Pulse Nigeria

Dance the night away at The Good Village, Oniru. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Saturday, December, 2nd

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Fiesta
Pulse Fiesta Pulse Nigeria

Don't miss out on this epic party of the year happening at Landmark Beach. Get your tickets here.

Owambe Fest
Owambe Fest Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy a traditional owambe with all your favourite hypemen, celebrities, and artists at Amore Garden Lekki Phase 1. Tickets are ₦20,000 and include a meal, cocktail, free shots, a souvenir, and access to an amapiano party.

Who Tiff Monalisa
Who Tiff Monalisa Pulse Nigeria

Catch this fun and interesting live play at TerraKulture on Lawn Taimyu Savage Road, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦7,000. Check the flier to RSVP.

ADVERTISEMENT
In the Mix
In the Mix Pulse Nigeria

Food drinks, shopping, face painting, music, and meeting people—that's what will be happening at Untitled Lagos at Raymond Njoku, Victoria Island. It’s a free event but you should register.

Whiskey With The Girls
Whiskey With The Girls Pulse Nigeria

This is a. all-girls event with activities like henna and whisky tasting. There will also be musical performances and DJ sets. Tickets are ₦15,000, and it’s taking place at The Terrace Lekki Phase 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Upper Riddim: The Celebration
The Upper Riddim: The Celebration Pulse Nigeria

Ain’t no party like a Lagos party, this party will be at Johnny Rockets Victoria Island. Tickets are 5,000

ADVERTISEMENT
Paint and Buzz
Paint and Buzz Pulse Nigeria

Unleash your creativity and relax with a sip and paint session at Eni restaurant and lounge. Tickets are just ₦10,000.

AEO live in concert
AEO live in concert Pulse Nigeria

Catch this amazing concert at the Tents Omega Events Centre in Abuja. Tickets are ₦10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

So there you have it! The best events this week. Have fun and stay jiggy!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

UK High Commissioner laments how ‘corruption is holding Ghana back’

UK High Commissioner laments how ‘corruption is holding Ghana back’

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

This week's events

Weekend Vibes: 10 events to make your weekend lit

Wig inspiration [Instagram/sharonooja]

Christmas Wig Inspo: 5 wig inspiration from Sharon Ooja

Nengi Hampson in a cream gown

Nengi's exact gown for ₦9,000 – Would you rock it?