Weekend Vibes: 11 events to kick off Detty December
December is here, and it's going to be a lit one!
This week on weekend vibes we have the much anticipated Pulse Fiesta, live shows, concerts and so much more.
Here’s what the party bus is bringing:
Friday, December 1st
1. South Socials
Get ready for an electrifying night of music and energy at Moist Beach, Oniru. Tickets are just ₦5,000.
2. The Legend Concert
Sing along to all your favourite throwback hits with 2face, Faze, MI, 9ice, and more at Freedom Park Lagos Island. Tickets are ₦3,000.
3. Amapiano District
Dance the night away at The Good Village, Oniru. Tickets are ₦10,000.
Saturday, December, 2nd
4. Pulse Fiesta
Don't miss out on this epic party of the year happening at Landmark Beach. Get your tickets here.
5. Owambe Fest
Enjoy a traditional owambe with all your favourite hypemen, celebrities, and artists at Amore Garden Lekki Phase 1. Tickets are ₦20,000 and include a meal, cocktail, free shots, a souvenir, and access to an amapiano party.
6. Who Tiff Monalisa?
Catch this fun and interesting live play at TerraKulture on Lawn Taimyu Savage Road, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦7,000. Check the flier to RSVP.
7. In the Mix: Pop-up Shop and Social Event
Food drinks, shopping, face painting, music, and meeting people—that's what will be happening at Untitled Lagos at Raymond Njoku, Victoria Island. It’s a free event but you should register.
8. Whiskey with the Girls
This is a. all-girls event with activities like henna and whisky tasting. There will also be musical performances and DJ sets. Tickets are ₦15,000, and it’s taking place at The Terrace Lekki Phase 1.
9. Upper Riddim: The Celebration
Ain’t no party like a Lagos party, this party will be at Johnny Rockets Victoria Island. Tickets are 5,000
Sunday, December 2nd
10. Paint and Buzz
Unleash your creativity and relax with a sip and paint session at Eni restaurant and lounge. Tickets are just ₦10,000.
11, An Endless Ocean Concert, Live in Abuja
Catch this amazing concert at the Tents Omega Events Centre in Abuja. Tickets are ₦10,000.
So there you have it! The best events this week. Have fun and stay jiggy!
