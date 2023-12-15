Top 7 sneakers we saw at Sneaker Fest

The 2023 edition of Sneaker Fest by Nike brought together sneaker enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and trendsetters, there was a dazzling display of kicks that caught everyone's attention.

In this article, we’ll reveal the top 5 sneakers that stole the spotlight and left an indelible mark on the 2023 edition of SneakerFest.

7. Air Jordan 1 High Tops - ₦138,000

Air Jordan 1 High Tops are super cool basketball shoes that was made famous by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

They have a high ankle design, making them stand out and giving extra support. People love these sneakers not just for playing hoops but also for looking stylish on the streets.

6, Nike Air More Uptempo - ₦162,000

Nike Air More Uptempo is a cool and stylish sneaker known for its bold design and large "AIR" lettering on the sides, giving it a distinctive look.

These shoes are not just about fashion – they also provide excellent cushioning and support, making them comfortable for everyday wear or even sports activities.

Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or just someone looking for trendy and comfy footwear, Nike Air More Uptempo is a popular choice that combines style and comfort effortlessly.

5, Air Jordan 1 Mid Palomino - ₦180,000

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Palomino is a cool pair of sneakers that blends tan and white colours for a stylish look.

These shoes are not too flashy, making them great for everyday wear while still having that iconic Jordan brand appeal.

With a comfortable fit and classic design, they're a solid choice for anyone who loves both fashion and comfort.

4, Nike x Holar of Lagos AF1 Jump To Kicks -₦250,000

Nike collaborated with celebrity photographer Holar of Lagos, to create the AF1 Jump To Kicks, a stylish and unique pair of sneakers.

The design reflects a fusion of Nike's iconic Air Force 1 silhouette with vibrant and cultural vibes inspired by Holar of Lagos’ journey to super-stardom.

These kicks not only look cool but also tell a story of collaboration and creativity.

These limited-edition sneakers were customized exclusively by Layerx Nigeria and caught our eyes at Sneaker Fest.

3, Nike Dunk Low “SnakeSkin” - ₦396,000

The Nike Dunk Low "SnakeSkin" is a cool pair of sneakers that has a snake-like pattern on its surface, giving it a unique and stylish look.

These shoes are a part of the Nike Dunk collection, known for its trendy designs and comfortable fit, making them perfect for both fashion enthusiasts and everyday wear.

With a blend of streetwear and sporty vibes, the Nike Dunk Low "SnakeSkin" adds a touch of wild flair to your outfit, making you stand out in the crowd with its eye-catching reptile-inspired texture.

2, Off-White Nike Air Terra Forma - ₦497,000

The Off-White Nike Air Terra Forma is a cool and stylish sneaker collaboration between Off-White, a trendy fashion brand, and Nike, the famous sports brand.

These shoes have a unique design with Off-White's signature zip tie, bold Nike branding, and a rugged, outdoor-inspired look that makes them stand out from regular sneakers.

If you're into fashion and want a pair of sneakers that blend street style with sporty vibes, the Off-White Nike Air Terra Forma could be the perfect choice for you!

It is one of the most expensive sneakers we saw at Sneaker Fest.

1, Air Jordan IV Military Black - ₦532,800

The Air Jordan IV Military Black is a cool pair of sneakers designed for basketball, but many people love to wear them casually too.

These shoes have a sleek black colour with subtle military-inspired details, making them stand out and look stylish.

If you're a fan of Michael Jordan, you'll be excited to know that these shoes are part of his iconic Air Jordan collection.

The Air Jordan IV Military Black is known for its comfortable fit and cushioning, making them great for all-day wear.