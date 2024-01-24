Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get
How to stay stylish in cold weather when you japa.
Pro Tip: Order your winter gear online or wait until you arrive at your new destination. This way, you can avoid packing bulky coats and ensure you get the perfect fit for the local climate.
Aviator winter jacket
This jacket will certainly make you look edgy and stylish, not just like a Johnny-just-come. Check out this cute, affordable winter jacket for women here and men here.
The overcoat
An overcoat is an excellent idea after you have layered yourself with thermal sweaters. I love a brown or camel overcoat instead of just black. Check out this one for women and this one for men.
Long puffer coat
This coat will have you feeling warm and cosy. Don’t buy boring colours like black. Check out this cute pink-coloured long puffer coat for women here and men here.
Faux fur
Nothing is as luxurious as a faux winter coat. Check out this gorgeous faux fur coat for women here. There is also a cute fur coat for men here.
The best boots for winter
If you are looking for warmth and insulation on your feet, check these shoes out:
Waterproof boots
You don’t want to step in snow or rain and find your legs soaked. Check out these waterproof boots for men and women here.
Chelsea boots
