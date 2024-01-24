ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Temi Iwalaiye

How to stay stylish in cold weather when you japa.

The best winter coat and boots
The best winter coat and boots

Recommended articles

Pro Tip: Order your winter gear online or wait until you arrive at your new destination. This way, you can avoid packing bulky coats and ensure you get the perfect fit for the local climate.

Aviator winter jacket [Asos]
Aviator winter jacket [Asos] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This jacket will certainly make you look edgy and stylish, not just like a Johnny-just-come. Check out this cute, affordable winter jacket for women here and men here.

The overcoat [cosmopolitan]
The overcoat [cosmopolitan] Pulse Nigeria

An overcoat is an excellent idea after you have layered yourself with thermal sweaters. I love a brown or camel overcoat instead of just black. Check out this one for women and this one for men.

ADVERTISEMENT
Long puffer coat [Newlook]
Long puffer coat [Newlook] Pulse Nigeria

This coat will have you feeling warm and cosy. Don’t buy boring colours like black. Check out this cute pink-coloured long puffer coat for women here and men here.

Faux fur [Fabulousfurs]
Faux fur [Fabulousfurs] Pulse Nigeria

Nothing is as luxurious as a faux winter coat. Check out this gorgeous faux fur coat for women here. There is also a cute fur coat for men here.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are looking for warmth and insulation on your feet, check these shoes out:

Waterproof boots [Amazon]
Waterproof boots [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

You don’t want to step in snow or rain and find your legs soaked. Check out these waterproof boots for men and women here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea boots [Amazon]
Chelsea boots [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea boots are a perfect way to step out in style in the freezing weather. Check out these waterproof Chelsea boots for women here and here. Men are included. Check out Chelsea boots for men here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cheap Samsung phones

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

How to recreate Marie Wiseborn's style

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

The best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams