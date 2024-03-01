ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

Temi Iwalaiye

The weather these days have been so hot and if you are not careful you might have heat rashes.

Best products for prickly heat
Best products for prickly heat

Recommended articles

Here's why prickly heat powders are important:

1. Relieve discomfort

Prickly heat powders help alleviate discomfort by absorbing sweat and soothing the skin with ingredients like zinc oxide or menthol.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Prevent heat rash and infections

Regular use in hot and humid environments can prevent heat rash by keeping the skin dry and cool. They may also contain antiseptic properties, which can prevent secondary infections from scratching or irritation. Prickly heat powders are a convenient and affordable solution for those experiencing prickly heat discomfort.

3. Absorbs heat

Talc-based powders absorb sweat, keeping skin dry and preventing irritation.

4. Soothe skin

ADVERTISEMENT

Some contain ingredients like zinc oxide or menthol, which soothe the skin, reduce itching and inflammation, and may also help with calming effects.

Methylated dusting powder [Pinterest]
Methylated dusting powder [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This popular powder made by PZ Cussons is known for its antiseptic and soothing properties, which effectively absorb excessive perspiration and prevent prickly heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can get this N1,570 here.

St Luke's Prickly Heat [Gomed]
St Luke's Prickly Heat [Gomed] Pulse Nigeria

St. Luke's Prickly Heat Powder is used to relieve itching and discomfort from heat, but it is not suitable for infants or children under 2 years old. We found it for N2,300 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Damatol mentholated dusting powder [Damatol]
Damatol mentholated dusting powder [Damatol] Pulse Nigeria

Damatol Mentholated Dusting Powder is a specialised product that helps to avoid skin conditions such as prickly heat rash, itching, and eczema. This medicine and antibacterial powder are an excellent complement to any skincare regimen.

Check it out for N3,100 here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to recreate Kizz Daniel's outfits [Instagram]

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

5 places to visit in Lagos [pinterest]

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Mercy Eke's show collection

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

Best products for prickly heat

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather