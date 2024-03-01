How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather
The weather these days have been so hot and if you are not careful you might have heat rashes.
Recommended articles
Here's why prickly heat powders are important:
1. Relieve discomfort
Prickly heat powders help alleviate discomfort by absorbing sweat and soothing the skin with ingredients like zinc oxide or menthol.
2. Prevent heat rash and infections
Regular use in hot and humid environments can prevent heat rash by keeping the skin dry and cool. They may also contain antiseptic properties, which can prevent secondary infections from scratching or irritation. Prickly heat powders are a convenient and affordable solution for those experiencing prickly heat discomfort.
3. Absorbs heat
Talc-based powders absorb sweat, keeping skin dry and preventing irritation.
4. Soothe skin
Some contain ingredients like zinc oxide or menthol, which soothe the skin, reduce itching and inflammation, and may also help with calming effects.
The best prickly heat powders
1. Medicated Mentholated Dusting Powder
This popular powder made by PZ Cussons is known for its antiseptic and soothing properties, which effectively absorb excessive perspiration and prevent prickly heat.
You can get this N1,570 here.
2. St. Luke's Prickly Heat Powder
St. Luke's Prickly Heat Powder is used to relieve itching and discomfort from heat, but it is not suitable for infants or children under 2 years old. We found it for N2,300 here.
3. Damatol Mentholated Dusting Powder
Damatol Mentholated Dusting Powder is a specialised product that helps to avoid skin conditions such as prickly heat rash, itching, and eczema. This medicine and antibacterial powder are an excellent complement to any skincare regimen.
Check it out for N3,100 here.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng