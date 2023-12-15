ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Forget the hype of popular phones, these 5 Android phones are the best

Temi Iwalaiye

You don’t have to buy the most popular phones; some phones under the radar have so many amazing features.

Best android phones
Best android phones

Recommended articles

Here are five underrated Android phones worth considering

The best android phones right now

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Pixels
Google Pixels Pulse Nigeria

This phone punches above its weight, offering clean software, an amazing camera often beating or being toe to toe with popular brands like the iPhone and Samsung, and excellent performance. It's consistently lauded as the best Android phone for a reason. You can get a Google Pixel 6 or the latest Pixel 8.

Check them out here and here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This phone features a 6.67-inch, 120hz AMOLED display, 6nm Snapdragon 68, 50MP Triple camera set up and 48MP primary sensor, providing a stunning display and impressive camera for beautiful photography, and a 5,000mAh battery for all-day usage. It’s truly one of the best phones you can have. It's also so affordable. Get it here.

realme narzo [kickmobiles]
realme narzo [kickmobiles] Pulse Nigeria

The budget-friendly device, powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, excels in gaming and multitasking. Its 6,000mAh battery ensures durability, and its 6.5-inch display provides an immersive viewing experience. Despite its modest dual-camera setup, it delivers impressive photos in various conditions. It costs as low as ₦86,000 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung A14
Samsung A14 Pulse Nigeria

The A14 is a 5G-compliant phone that is budget-friendly. It has a large display, a decent battery life of 5000 mAh, reliable performance for everyday tasks, and an excellent camera for taking beautiful photos. It costs just ₦130,000 here.

Huawei mate 50 pro [Mobgsm]
Huawei mate 50 pro [Mobgsm] Pulse Nigeria

The Huawei Mate 50 features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It has a 4460mAh battery and a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The Mate 50 Pro offers variable physical aperture functionality for creative control and excellent low-light performance. It comes at a pretty high price. Find

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest number of languages

10 African countries with the highest number of languages

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Canada has warned its citizens against traveling to Kenya - Here’s why

Canada has warned its citizens against traveling to Kenya - Here’s why

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cheapest flight tickets from Lagos to Abuja

We found the cheapest flight tickets to fly from Lagos to Abuja this December

Fun activities this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 50 fun events happening this weekend

8 best Romance movies to watch on Prime Video this Christmas

8 best Romance movies to watch on Prime Video this Christmas

Best leave-in conditioners for natural hair [pinterest]

Want soft, beautiful natural hair? Check out the best leave-in conditioners