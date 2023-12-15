Forget the hype of popular phones, these 5 Android phones are the best

Here are five underrated Android phones worth considering

Google Pixel

This phone punches above its weight, offering clean software, an amazing camera often beating or being toe to toe with popular brands like the iPhone and Samsung, and excellent performance. It's consistently lauded as the best Android phone for a reason. You can get a Google Pixel 6 or the latest Pixel 8.

Check them out here and here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

This phone features a 6.67-inch, 120hz AMOLED display, 6nm Snapdragon 68, 50MP Triple camera set up and 48MP primary sensor, providing a stunning display and impressive camera for beautiful photography, and a 5,000mAh battery for all-day usage. It’s truly one of the best phones you can have. It's also so affordable. Get it here.

Realme Narzo 30A

The budget-friendly device, powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, excels in gaming and multitasking. Its 6,000mAh battery ensures durability, and its 6.5-inch display provides an immersive viewing experience. Despite its modest dual-camera setup, it delivers impressive photos in various conditions. It costs as low as ₦86,000 here.

Samsung Galaxy A14

The A14 is a 5G-compliant phone that is budget-friendly. It has a large display, a decent battery life of 5000 mAh, reliable performance for everyday tasks, and an excellent camera for taking beautiful photos. It costs just ₦130,000 here.

Huawei Mate 50

