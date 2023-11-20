Find out the latest shoe Lagos Baddies like Angel JB Smith love to wear

The current craze revolves around platform slides.

We noticed the same shoes on Big Brother Naija alum Angel JB Smith. While visiting Singapore, she effortlessly paired baggy pants and a crop top with platform slides.

These platform slippers exude effortless coolness, especially when paired with well-manicured toes—perhaps adorned with white nail polish—and an anklet on the ankles.

So, where can you get these fabulous platform slides?

Locating these exquisite shoes can be challenging, but we discovered them on AliExpress at a highly affordable price, and they closely resemble the ones worn by Angel.

