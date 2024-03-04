5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

Tecno offers a variety of devices catering to various needs and budgets, ensuring a phone for everyone.

Here are five of the best:

Affordable Options:

1. POVA 5G

This budget-friendly phone delivers a 5G experience with its powerful processor and fast charging capabilities. It features a clear display, a decent camera, and ample storage options, all for around ₦145,000. Check it out here.

2. Spark 10 Pro 5G

This stylish and affordable phone offers 5G connectivity, a decent camera, and a long-lasting battery. It's a good choice for users looking for a basic 5G phone at an entry-level price of ₦190,000. We found it here.

Mid-Range Phones:

3. Camon 20 Premier 5G

This phone offers 5G connectivity, a powerful camera system, and a long-lasting battery. It also boasts a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a price of ₦330,000, it caters to users who prioritise camera and storage capabilities. Check it out here.

Premium Phones

4. Phantom V Fold

This top-of-the-line phone boasts a unique folding design with two large screens, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system. However, its price tag of ₦922,000 makes it their most expensive option. Check it out here.

5. Phantom X2 Pro

This 5G-enabled phone features a large AMOLED display, a fast processor, and a triple-lens rear camera. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make it suitable for even demanding users. It is priced at around ₦454,000 here.