5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best affordable Techno phones you can get?

5 of the best android phones
5 of the best android phones

Tecno offers a variety of devices catering to various needs and budgets, ensuring a phone for everyone.

Here are five of the best:

Affordable Options:

Pova5G black [TECNO]
Pova5G black [TECNO] Pulse Nigeria

This budget-friendly phone delivers a 5G experience with its powerful processor and fast charging capabilities. It features a clear display, a decent camera, and ample storage options, all for around ₦145,000. Check it out here.

Spark 10 pro [topsuccessphone]
Spark 10 pro [topsuccessphone] Pulse Nigeria
This stylish and affordable phone offers 5G connectivity, a decent camera, and a long-lasting battery. It's a good choice for users looking for a basic 5G phone at an entry-level price of ₦190,000. We found it here.

Mid-Range Phones:

Camon 20 [Konga]
Camon 20 [Konga] Pulse Nigeria

This phone offers 5G connectivity, a powerful camera system, and a long-lasting battery. It also boasts a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a price of ₦330,000, it caters to users who prioritise camera and storage capabilities. Check it out here.

Phantom V fold [Jumia]
Phantom V fold [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

This top-of-the-line phone boasts a unique folding design with two large screens, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system. However, its price tag of ₦922,000 makes it their most expensive option. Check it out here.

tecno phantom x2 black (961cells)
tecno phantom x2 black (961cells) Pulse Nigeria

This 5G-enabled phone features a large AMOLED display, a fast processor, and a triple-lens rear camera. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make it suitable for even demanding users. It is priced at around ₦454,000 here.

Overall, Tecno provides a diverse range of mobile phones

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

