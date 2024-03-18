Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

Temi Iwalaiye

If you don’t want to buy bleaching organic creams, what are the best lotions in Nigeria for smooth, beautiful skin?

5 best body lotions in Nigeria
5 best body lotions in Nigeria

Recommended articles

I have used these five lotions, so I’m recommending them from personal experience.

nivea nourishing cocoa lotion (24eleven)
nivea nourishing cocoa lotion (24eleven) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nivea's cocoa body lotion is a rich, creamy formula with essential oils and shea butter to nourish and reduce dry skin roughness. Infused with cocoa butter, it softens the skin and provides deep-seated rejuvenation. Its consistent texture provides adequate moisturization without feeling heavy.

It costs ₦4,150 here.

Vaseline intensive care cocoa radiant lotion [caretobeauty]
Vaseline intensive care cocoa radiant lotion [caretobeauty] Pulse Nigeria

This is my current body lotion and I love it. Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion is a non-greasy, fast-absorbing moisturiser formulated with cocoa butter and Vaseline Jelly. It gives your skin a bright, fresh glow and has been clinically shown to keep it repaired for three weeks after four weeks of daily application. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing lotion is perfect for dry skin, replenishing moisture and providing a natural, healthy glow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check it out here.

Dove Nourishing Secrets [dove]
Dove Nourishing Secrets [dove] Pulse Nigeria

Dove Nourishing Secrets Glowing Body Lotion contains rice milk and lotus flower extract which were inspired by natural ingredients used by Japanese women to achieve radiance on their skin. The lotion gently nourishes and moisturises the skin, keeping it luminous, silky, softer, and smoother throughout the day. This lotion also has a beautiful scent. It costs ₦5,500 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Palmers Cocoa Butter [shop to click]
Palmers Cocoa Butter [shop to click] Pulse Nigeria

Palmers Cocoa Butter Lotion is a delicious, emollient-rich cream that deeply hydrates and softens skin. Its high cocoa butter and vitamin E content give intense hydration, leaving skin smooth, supple, and radiant. This lotion is ideal for normal, dry, and eczema-prone skin types, and its velvety smooth consistency absorbs fast to build a protective barrier.

See how much it costs here.

Nivea nourishing body milk [amazon]
Nivea nourishing body milk [amazon] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It contains almond oil, which not only gives your skin a delicious, creamy look but also keeps it moisturised and hydrated at all times. It rapidly relieves dry skin and keeps it moisturised for up to 48 hours with just one use. See the price here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

The dangers of excess belly fat and how to reduce it

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to have longer hair [ibienemagazine]

Dream of having longer hair? 5 products to help you

Things to do this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 things to do this weekend

Most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

The 5 most delicious biscuits in Nigeria

Steal Tiwa Savage's style

Steal Tiwa Savage's style: Copy her crop top and jeans look