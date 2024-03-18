5 best body lotions in Nigeria for glowing, smooth skin

I have used these five lotions, so I’m recommending them from personal experience.

1. Nivea's cocoa body lotion

Pulse Nigeria

Nivea's cocoa body lotion is a rich, creamy formula with essential oils and shea butter to nourish and reduce dry skin roughness. Infused with cocoa butter, it softens the skin and provides deep-seated rejuvenation. Its consistent texture provides adequate moisturization without feeling heavy.

It costs ₦4,150 here.

2. Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion

Pulse Nigeria

This is my current body lotion and I love it. Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion is a non-greasy, fast-absorbing moisturiser formulated with cocoa butter and Vaseline Jelly. It gives your skin a bright, fresh glow and has been clinically shown to keep it repaired for three weeks after four weeks of daily application. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing lotion is perfect for dry skin, replenishing moisture and providing a natural, healthy glow.

Check it out here.

3. Dove Nourishing Secrets

Pulse Nigeria

Dove Nourishing Secrets Glowing Body Lotion contains rice milk and lotus flower extract which were inspired by natural ingredients used by Japanese women to achieve radiance on their skin. The lotion gently nourishes and moisturises the skin, keeping it luminous, silky, softer, and smoother throughout the day. This lotion also has a beautiful scent. It costs ₦5,500 here.

4. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Lotion

Pulse Nigeria

Palmers Cocoa Butter Lotion is a delicious, emollient-rich cream that deeply hydrates and softens skin. Its high cocoa butter and vitamin E content give intense hydration, leaving skin smooth, supple, and radiant. This lotion is ideal for normal, dry, and eczema-prone skin types, and its velvety smooth consistency absorbs fast to build a protective barrier.

See how much it costs here.

5. Nivea's nourishing body milk

Pulse Nigeria

