5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

To choose the best soap brand, consider avoiding sulphates, which can disrupt the skin barrier and cause irritation. For sensitive skin, avoid soap brands with fragrances, as they can lead to allergies and rashes. Natural formulas often use gentler surfactants and plant-based ingredients, making them environmentally friendly.

Here are the best bar soaps to use:

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Cream Soap

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Cream Soap is a rich, lathering soap that softens and moisturises skin without leaving a dry, tight feeling. It's enriched with pure cocoa butter and Vitamin E, making it ideal for face, hands, and body use. You can find it here.

Dudu-Osun Black Soap

Dudu-Osun Black Soap purifies, eliminates impurities, softly exfoliates, soothes, accelerates cell renewal, fights acne, manages excess sebum, and effectively reduces pigmentary disorders without irritating the epidermis. We found it here.

The Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

Dove is well-known for its mild formulas. The Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. It moisturises and cleanses your skin, leaving it soft and healthy. See it here.

Nivea Creme Soft

Nivea Creme Soft soap is specifically crafted for sensitive skin. It contains chamomile extracts that soothe and calm the skin, reducing any potential irritation. The mild formula ensures a gentle cleansing experience. See it here.

Sebamed Cleansing Bar

