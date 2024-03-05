ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the best bar soaps to use?

The best bar soaps
The best bar soaps

Recommended articles

To choose the best soap brand, consider avoiding sulphates, which can disrupt the skin barrier and cause irritation. For sensitive skin, avoid soap brands with fragrances, as they can lead to allergies and rashes. Natural formulas often use gentler surfactants and plant-based ingredients, making them environmentally friendly.

Here are the best bar soaps to use:

ADVERTISEMENT
[Palmers]
[Palmers] Pulse Nigeria

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Cream Soap is a rich, lathering soap that softens and moisturises skin without leaving a dry, tight feeling. It's enriched with pure cocoa butter and Vitamin E, making it ideal for face, hands, and body use. You can find it here.

DuduOsun [oluhair]
DuduOsun [oluhair] Pulse Nigeria

Dudu-Osun Black Soap purifies, eliminates impurities, softly exfoliates, soothes, accelerates cell renewal, fights acne, manages excess sebum, and effectively reduces pigmentary disorders without irritating the epidermis. We found it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dove Beauty Bar [Jumia]
Dove Beauty Bar [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Dove is well-known for its mild formulas. The Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. It moisturises and cleanses your skin, leaving it soft and healthy. See it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nivea Creme Soft [Supermart]
Nivea Creme Soft [Supermart] Pulse Nigeria

Nivea Creme Soft soap is specifically crafted for sensitive skin. It contains chamomile extracts that soothe and calm the skin, reducing any potential irritation. The mild formula ensures a gentle cleansing experience. See it here.

Sebamed cleansing bar [healthplus]
Sebamed cleansing bar [healthplus] Pulse Nigeria

Sebamed is known for its pH-balanced products. The Sebamed Cleansing Bar is soap-free and suitable for sensitive skin. It helps maintain the natural protective layer of the skin, preventing dryness and irritation. Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 best bar soaps for soft, smooth skin

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to recreate Kizz Daniel's outfits [Instagram]

How to recreate Kizz Daniel’s ₦11 million outfit with ₦19k

5 places to visit in Lagos [pinterest]

Tired of the beach and Lagos restaurants? 5 places to visit in Lagos for a fun experience

Best products for prickly heat

How to prevent prickly heat in this hot weather

5 of the best android phones

5 of the best Tecno phones in 2024