5 best baby food in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's a breakdown of the best baby food in Nigeria.

Best baby food in Nigeria

Selecting the right baby food can feel overwhelming, but don't worry; this guide will help you navigate the Nigerian baby food market and find the perfect options for your little one.

Every spoonful of baby food plays a vital role in your child's health. Look for brands that prioritise essential nutrients to support their development like the five listed below.

NAN is one of the best baby foods [Nestle]
This a household name known for its affordability and range. Nestle offers baby cereals, milk formulas, and follow-on milk under sub-brands like NAN and Cerelac. Their commitment to quality has solidified their position as a market leader. Check it out here.

Gerber is one of the best baby foods in Nigeria [supermart]
Gerber is a line of purees manufactured from 100% natural fruits and vegetables that include no added sugars, preservatives, flavours, or colours. It is a spoon-fed solid food appropriate for supplementary feeding that introduces the taste of fruits and vegetables to babies aged six months and up. It provides a variety of baby food options, including infant formulas, cereals, purees, and juices. We found it here.

SMA Pro [Ubuy]
This brand focuses on replicating breast milk's composition with human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). They offer infant formula and follow-on milk at competitive prices, making them a popular choice for parents seeking a breast milk substitute at a cheap price. Buy it here.

Enfamil is one of the best baby foods in Nigeria [Konga]
This is a comprehensive brand catering to newborns, infants, and toddlers. Enfamil offers infant formula specifically designed for different age groups, alongside cereals, purees, and snacks. Enfamil Infant is modelled after adult breast milk and has demonstrated clinical efficacy in three critical areas: brain development, immunological health, and growth. We found it here.

Aptamil is one of the best baby foods in Nigeria [Konga]
A newer entrant in Nigeria, Aptamil stands out with its advanced prebiotics and probiotics that promote immune system support. They offer infant formula, follow-on milk, and growing-up milk options. However, be prepared for a higher price point. Check it out here.

