4 high-quality Headphones you can buy for less than ₦20,000

If you're on a budget and looking for a reliable pair of headphones that won’t make you break the bank, we've curated a list of five top picks that deliver impressive sound without compromising on value - all under ₦20,000

Sony MDR-ZX110AP

Konga.com

The Sony MDR-ZX110AP offers a comfortable over-ear design with swiveling ear cups for easy portability.

With a clear and balanced sound profile, these headphones are suitable for various genres.

The in-line microphone and remote control make them versatile for both music listening and hands-free calling.

Havit I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphones

Konga.com

The I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphone delivers a bold sound signature with enhanced bass, making them ideal for those who love deep, immersive audio.

The over-ear design and plush ear cushions provide comfort for extended listening sessions.

The built-in controls on the ear cup add convenience to your music playback.

Zealot Wireless Headphones

Konga.com

Zealot’s wireless headphones offer a taste of that quality at an affordable price.

These over-ear headphones provide excellent noise isolation and dynamic sound reproduction.

The lightweight design ensures comfort during long listening periods.

QCY H2 Wireless Headphones

Jumia

The QCY wireless headphone is a versatile option that combines over-ear and DJ-style monitoring.

With dual-duty cable and a foldable design, these headphones are suitable for both professional and casual use.

The sound quality is impressive, offering a balanced audio experience across different frequencies.