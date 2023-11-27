Finding a balance between quality and affordability can be challenging in the world of headphones.
4 high-quality Headphones you can buy for less than ₦20,000
You can actually get some of the best Headphones around without breaking the bank.
If you're on a budget and looking for a reliable pair of headphones that won’t make you break the bank, we've curated a list of five top picks that deliver impressive sound without compromising on value - all under ₦20,000
Sony MDR-ZX110AP
The Sony MDR-ZX110AP offers a comfortable over-ear design with swiveling ear cups for easy portability.
With a clear and balanced sound profile, these headphones are suitable for various genres.
The in-line microphone and remote control make them versatile for both music listening and hands-free calling.
Havit I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphones
The I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphone delivers a bold sound signature with enhanced bass, making them ideal for those who love deep, immersive audio.
The over-ear design and plush ear cushions provide comfort for extended listening sessions.
The built-in controls on the ear cup add convenience to your music playback.
Zealot Wireless Headphones
Zealot’s wireless headphones offer a taste of that quality at an affordable price.
These over-ear headphones provide excellent noise isolation and dynamic sound reproduction.
The lightweight design ensures comfort during long listening periods.
QCY H2 Wireless Headphones
The QCY wireless headphone is a versatile option that combines over-ear and DJ-style monitoring.
With dual-duty cable and a foldable design, these headphones are suitable for both professional and casual use.
The sound quality is impressive, offering a balanced audio experience across different frequencies.
Before making a purchase, it’s always important to consider your specific preferences, such as whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones, the type of music you listen to, and the comfort of the headphones for extended use.
