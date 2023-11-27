ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

4 high-quality Headphones you can buy for less than ₦20,000

David Ben

You can actually get some of the best Headphones around without breaking the bank.

4 high-quality Headphones you can buy for less than ₦20,000
4 high-quality Headphones you can buy for less than ₦20,000

Finding a balance between quality and affordability can be challenging in the world of headphones.

Recommended articles

If you're on a budget and looking for a reliable pair of headphones that won’t make you break the bank, we've curated a list of five top picks that deliver impressive sound without compromising on value - all under ₦20,000

Sony MDR-ZX110AP
Sony MDR-ZX110AP Konga.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The Sony MDR-ZX110AP offers a comfortable over-ear design with swiveling ear cups for easy portability.

With a clear and balanced sound profile, these headphones are suitable for various genres.

The in-line microphone and remote control make them versatile for both music listening and hands-free calling.

Shop now on Konga

ADVERTISEMENT
Havit I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphones
Havit I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphones Konga.com

The I62 Ergonomic Wireless Headphone delivers a bold sound signature with enhanced bass, making them ideal for those who love deep, immersive audio.

The over-ear design and plush ear cushions provide comfort for extended listening sessions.

The built-in controls on the ear cup add convenience to your music playback.

Buy on Jumia

ADVERTISEMENT

Zealot Wireless Headphones
Zealot Wireless Headphones Konga.com

Zealot’s wireless headphones offer a taste of that quality at an affordable price.

These over-ear headphones provide excellent noise isolation and dynamic sound reproduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lightweight design ensures comfort during long listening periods.

Buy now

QCY H2 Wireless HeadphonesQCY H2 Wireless Headphones
QCY H2 Wireless HeadphonesQCY H2 Wireless Headphones Jumia

The QCY wireless headphone is a versatile option that combines over-ear and DJ-style monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

With dual-duty cable and a foldable design, these headphones are suitable for both professional and casual use.

The sound quality is impressive, offering a balanced audio experience across different frequencies.

Buy now

Before making a purchase, it’s always important to consider your specific preferences, such as whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones, the type of music you listen to, and the comfort of the headphones for extended use.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

10 African countries with the lowest GDP projection for 2023 as the year rounds off

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

10 African countries with the highest balance of cash inflow and outflow

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

Up your self-care game with these 5 Gillette products for every man

5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

This week's events

Weekend Vibes: 11 events to make your weekend lit

3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides

3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides