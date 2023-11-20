ADVERTISEMENT
3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides

David Ben

These are the 3 days of the week Uber won’t tell you about.

3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides
3 best days of the week to get cheap Uber rides

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, finding ways to save money on transportation is a priority for many especially in the current state of our economy.

If you're a frequent Uber user, you're should be aware that ride prices can fluctuate based on various factors.

However, did you know that the day of the week can significantly impact the cost of your Uber rides?

Uber logo
Uber logo Pulse Nigeria
In this article, we'll explore the three best days of the week to score affordable Uber rides, helping you navigate your way to savings.

Walk with me…



Tuesday is one of the best days to get affordable rides on Uber
Tuesday is one of the best days to get affordable rides on Uber Freepik

For budget-conscious riders, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the hidden gems of the week.

I call it ‘’the midweek magic’’.

These midweek days often see a dip in demand for ridesharing services, leading to lower prices.

On Tuesdays, and sometimes Wednesdays, Uber tends to implement lower surge pricing during these days. Additionally, many individuals prefer to stay in and work from home during the middle of the week, contributing to a less crowded market for rides.

Plan your Uber rides midweek to take advantage of the cost savings.



Thursdays are literally the prelude to the weekend because once the weekend approaches, it could be chaos unbridled.

Thursday is one of the best days of the week to snag affordable Uber rides.

Uber in-app (screenshot)
Uber in-app (screenshot) Pulse Nigeria



Not only will you enjoy more reasonable prices, but you'll also likely experience shorter wait times as compared to the busier weekend days.

Reason being that, people often start their weekend plans early, contributing to increased demand for rides on Fridays and Saturdays.

To that effect, Uber may offer lower prices on Thursdays to entice riders and ensure a steady stream of business leading into the stacked up-weekend.

The serenity of Sundays make it one of the best days to order rides on Uber.

Take advantage of the serenity of Sundays to get cheap Uber rides
Take advantage of the serenity of Sundays to get cheap Uber rides Freepik
It simply a case of you getting relaxing rides at a reduced cost without having to be caught up in unnecessary traffic.

Sundays are typically associated with a slower pace of life as people wind down from the weekend and prepare for the upcoming workweek.

Generally, the demand for transportation tends to be lower, resulting in reduced prices and a more relaxed overall experience.



Whether you're going to Church, or Mosque, or even attending a brunch, consider opting for an Uber ride on Sundays to maximize your savings.

Trust me when I say, it works everytime.

Uber is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

While Uber pricing can be influenced by various factors, including time of day, location, and special events, paying attention to the day of the week can help you unlock significant savings.

Keep in mind that these trends may vary based on your specific location, so it's always a good idea to monitor prices and adjust your schedule accordingly. Happy riding and saving!

