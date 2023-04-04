The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump to turn himself in, faces day in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trump will surrender amid tight security and expected street protests.

Trump, in an all-caps rant, wants the trial moved to Staten Island where more of his voters live
Trump, in an all-caps rant, wants the trial moved to Staten Island where more of his voters live

Recommended articles

This will be coming ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Indicted last week, Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, 76, will surrender amid tight security and expected street protests.

Police made plans to separate supporters and critics outside the barricaded courthouse, where news outlets had lined up overnight to get access.

Although Trump has drawn tens of thousands of fervent supporters to rallies across the country, it was unclear how many would travel to his heavily Democratic home town, where automobile travel is difficult.

“We have to take back our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on social media shortly after arriving in New York from Florida on Monday.

The arraignment, where Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It won’t be a long day in court,” Joseph Tacopina, one of Trump’s lawyers, said on ABC.

The specific charges reached by a grand jury were due to be disclosed on Tuesday.

Yahoo News late on Monday said Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

Any trial is at least more than a year away, legal experts said.

An indictment, or even a conviction, does not legally prevent Trump from running for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Juan Merchan late on Monday ruled that five photographers will be admitted before the arraignment starts to take pictures for several minutes.

Trump’s lawyers had urged him to keep them out, arguing they would worsen “an already almost circus-like atmosphere.”

The District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, who led the investigation, will give a news conference afterwards.

Trump and his allies have portrayed the case as politically motivated.

Trump will return to Florida and deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bragg has faced harsh criticism from Trump and his office has received bomb threats in recent weeks.

Security officials say they were not aware of credible threats surrounding Trump’s courtroom appearance.

Mayor Eric Adams warned potential rabble-rousers to behave.

“Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” he told reporters.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is widely expected to seek re-election and face a potential rematch against Trump, said he had faith in the New York police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case has divided people in New York, where Trump’s name is emblazoned on buildings related to his business ventures.

“It’s a terrific day. I hope it goes well and that he is eventually found guilty,” said New Jersey resident Robert Hoatson, 71, outside Trump Tower, where Trump stayed on Monday.

Susan Miller said she hoped the show of support would “give him a little strength.”

“He’s honest as the day is long,” she said.

Trump’s lead has widened over rivals in the Republican Party’s presidential nominating contest, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, conducted after news broke that he would face criminal charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 48 per cent of Republicans say they want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee, up from 44 per cent last month.

Second-place Florida governor, Ron DeSantis fell from 30 per cent to around 19 per cent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

Your claim is malicious - Peter Obi reacts to FG's treason allegation against him

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

BREAKING: Peter Obi responds to treason allegations by FG

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

INEC urges political parties to inspect election materials in LGAs

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

8 lawmakers will return to Anambra Assembly

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

You can't win even if INEC cancels Rivers election 25,000 times, Wike tells Tonye Cole

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Group asks Akpabio to contest for Senate Presidency, urges support from APC

Trump to turn himself in, faces day in court

Trump to turn himself in, faces day in court

Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

Bola Tinubu: Aero Contractors refuse boarding to unruly passenger

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

Doctors

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican