Eskom supplies more than 90 per cent of the power in South Africa but has suffered repeated faults at its coal-fired power stations, including two new mega power stations which are underperforming.

The situation worsened on Saturday after Eskom lost its electricity imports from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system in Mozambique, which contributes more than 1,000 MW to the South African grid, after a powerful cyclone.

The minister of public enterprises has reported that they were able to revive and restore the power line from Cahora Bassa. So we will have an additional 900 megawatts, Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Cyclone Idai battered Mozambiques Beira, a low-lying port city of 500,000 residents, with strong winds and torrential rains last week, before moving inland to neighbouring Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities, and Malawi.

The power shortages in South Africa have seen Eskom implement eight straight days of nationwide electricity cuts on Friday to prevent the national grid from collapsing.

The severe planned power cuts are expected to shave 0.3 percentage points off South Africas first-quarter GDP growth, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.