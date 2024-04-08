ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Pope Francis says abortions, surrogacy are offences against human dignity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pope added that gender theory is an offence against what he said was the God-given dignity of human beings.

Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Recommended articles

In a declaration of principles published by the Vatican on Monday, the head of the Catholic Church also described gender reassignment and “gender theory’’.

Pope said gender theory is an offence against what he said was the God-given dignity of human beings. A human being whether unborn or not is always something sacred and inviolable, according to the document.

The termination of pregnancy means nothing other than denying human dignity to the “most defenceless’’ beings. The Vatican’s latest declaration draws a parallel between abortion and surrogacy when a woman carries a child on behalf of someone else and then gives it to them after the birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this way, the declaration says, a child becomes a “mere object’’ and the dignity of the woman is violated for reasons of profit. The Vatican as an institution has taken a clear stance against gender reassignment.

The declaration, called Dignitas infinita (Infinite dignity) was published after years of preparation by the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith under the leadership of Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández.

Francis had previously approved it. The topics addressed in it also include war, poverty, migration, human trafficking and violence against women.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake [ABC News]

It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake

The elephant charged at the car [Onet]

Elephant attacks car full of tourists — 80-year-old man dies

LGBTQ

Central Region: Suspected lesbians escape gang-rape in Nyakrom

Among the victims were several children (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

91 people drown in boat accident while trying to escape cholera outbreak