Female MPs demand for hair salon at Parliament

Hon Beatrice Anywar said on the house floor that the salon is needed for women to fix their hair faster after using the parliamentary gym.

“In our new building, for the sake of the ladies, we could have a salon established because when we go to the gym, we ladies tend to take time to prepare ourselves,” she said.

“Our hair and nails are part of us as women. If we had the salon here, we could even come earlier, and spend more time in the gym knowing that we will clean up quickly and rush to the house rather than running outside.”

Anywar, who is also the Minister of State for Environment said MPs are not properly utilizing the parliamentary gym, which she personally lobbied for when Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi was Speaker of the House.

Instead, she said the gym is being used by people from outside.

Some MPs however, opposed Anywar’s salon proposal saying it is not Parliament’s duty to cater for members’ attire.

Hon Charles Tebandeke noted that the house rules of procedure provide for members clothing as a “personal privilege” not to be provided by parliament.

However, Speaker Anita Among backed Anywar’s request, noting that the new building will have all kinds of amenities.