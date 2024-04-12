ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Female MPs demand for hair salon at Parliament

Samson Waswa

Female members of Parliament have asked for a hair salon to be established at the Parliamentary building.

Hon Beatrice Anywar
Hon Beatrice Anywar

The legislators want the salon to be one of the facilities fitted in the new parliamentary building now under construction.

Recommended articles

Hon Beatrice Anywar said on the house floor that the salon is needed for women to fix their hair faster after using the parliamentary gym.

In our new building, for the sake of the ladies, we could have a salon established because when we go to the gym, we ladies tend to take time to prepare ourselves,” she said.

Read: Museveni compares Among to Bishop, reveals her money source

ADVERTISEMENT

Our hair and nails are part of us as women. If we had the salon here, we could even come earlier, and spend more time in the gym knowing that we will clean up quickly and rush to the house rather than running outside.

Anywar, who is also the Minister of State for Environment said MPs are not properly utilizing the parliamentary gym, which she personally lobbied for when Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi was Speaker of the House.

Instead, she said the gym is being used by people from outside.

Some MPs however, opposed Anywar’s salon proposal saying it is not Parliament’s duty to cater for members’ attire.

Hon Charles Tebandeke noted that the house rules of procedure provide for members clothing as a “personal privilege” not to be provided by parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Speaker Anita Among backed Anywar’s request, noting that the new building will have all kinds of amenities.

In the new building, there will be everything we need; you will have your salon, even resting places for when you need some rest… just be rest assured,” she said

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

Gov Eno to renovate late Nollywood makeup artist's family house, support siblings

Gov Eno to renovate late Nollywood makeup artist's family house, support siblings

Iran-Israel War - What we know so far as the Middle East boils again

Iran-Israel War - What we know so far as the Middle East boils again

Boko Haram abducted Chibok girls 10 years ago — Nigeria learned nothing from it

Boko Haram abducted Chibok girls 10 years ago — Nigeria learned nothing from it

Barefooted man and woman cuddle throughout 4-hour flight — people are angry about it

Barefooted man and woman cuddle throughout 4-hour flight — people are angry about it

You had me at 20 years old - Sowore pays tribute to his mum on 73rd birthday

You had me at 20 years old - Sowore pays tribute to his mum on 73rd birthday

Police arrest 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators for invading Oyo Assembly complex

Police arrest 20 suspected Yoruba nation agitators for invading Oyo Assembly complex

Minister assures northerners that Tinubu has their best interests in mind

Minister assures northerners that Tinubu has their best interests in mind

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Central Region: Suspected lesbians escape gang-rape in Nyakrom

Among the victims were several children (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

91 people drown in boat accident while trying to escape cholera outbreak

Solar eclipse 2024 [TimesodIndia]

Weather outlook not good ahead of total solar eclipse

The dog remains with the woman as part of a divorce ruling [Reuters/Mike Blake]

Divorce court orders man to pay wife ₦50k a month to take care of family dog