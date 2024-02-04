ADVERTISEMENT
ECOWAS reacts after Senegal postpones presidential election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement added that the Commission would continue to monitor the situation in the West African nation.

Senegalese President Macky Sall
The bloc made the appeal in a statement signed and issued by the ECOWAS Commission to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to the statement, the ECOWAS Commission said it has taken note of the decision of the Senegalese authorities to postpone the presidential elections, originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 25, 2024.

“The ECOWAS Commission expresses concern over the circumstances that have led to the postponement of the elections.

“Also, the bloc appeals to the competent authorities to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections.

“The Commission further urges the entire political class to prioritise dialogue and collaboration for a transparent, inclusive and credible election.

“The ECOWAS Commission salutes President Macky Sall for upholding his earlier decision not to run for another term.

“It encourages him to continue to defend and protect Senegal’s long-standing democratic tradition.”

