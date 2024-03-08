92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch engaged for 6th time

The 92-year-old will marry Elena Zhukova, 67, in June according to the New York Times, with invitations sent out. Murdoch is believed to have been dating the retired Russian molecular biologist for several months.

The Australian-born media tycoon, who stood down as chairman of Fox and News Corp last year, has been married four times. His engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was called off just two weeks after being announced in April 2023.

Murdoch married his first wife, former flight attendant Patricia Booker, in 1956 and the couple had one daughter, Prudence. After their divorce 11 years later, his second marriage to Anna Torv, a trainee journalist he met while she was working on one of his Australian titles, lasted more than 30 years.

At various times, each of their three adult children – Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James – appeared to have been in line to inherit his mantle. Murdoch had two further children – daughters Grace and Chloe – by his third wife Wendi Deng, whom he married in 1999, just three weeks after he divorced Anna.

In 2016, Murdoch surprised the world by marrying former model Jerry Hall – an ex-partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger with whom she had four children. The marriage lasted six years before they too divorced.